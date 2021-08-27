Kentucky Kids hosting consignment event at expo center

The biannual Kentucky Kids Consignment Sales sale event is being held through Saturday at the Schroeder Expo Center.
Kentucky Kids Owner Jennifer Upton said the event features 900 families coming together to sell their items.
“They have signed up, they’ve prepped their items, they’ve priced them at home and brought them here, and we’ve set this up like a huge store,” she said. “People don’t have to go booth-to-booth and pay individual families. Everything’s organized.”
Kentucky Kids has been in Elizabethtown since 2004 and in the Paducah area since 2011.
The consignment fair features a wide variety of things for kids, including clothing, toys, furniture, bicycles — even costumes.
“Clothing starts with newborn and premie and goes all the way up to boys’ and girls’ 20,” Upton said. “We have maternity clothing, all the Halloween costumes, blankets and bottles for kids.
“…People come from an hour or more in every direction. People come from Illinois and Tennessee and Hopkinsville and Owensboro.”
The three-day consignment fair continue at the expo center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“Many of the remaining items are marked half-off on Saturday,” Upton said.
People wanting to take part in consignment sales through Kentucky Kids can find that and more information about Kentucky Kids at kentuckykidssale.com.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.