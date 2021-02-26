The area’s only seasonal children’s consignment sale is preparing to set up their one-week-only pop-up consignment store next week.
The one-stop shopping event will fill the Paducah Expo Center with children’s items, all for sale on behalf of local families. Facial coverings and social distancing floor markers will be a part of the sale this season so that sellers and shoppers can participate and stay safe, according to a news release.
Held in Murray since 2011, this fall marks the second season the Paducah Expo Center will host the sale.
Beginning Sunday, more than 800 families will bring an estimated 80,000 items to spread across the Paducah Expo Center, including infant to tween clothing, shoes, toys of all types, sports equipment, books, nursery and toddler furniture, baby gear and more including household furniture & home decor items.
All items for sale are consigned by individual area families who prepare, tag and price their own items at home using an easy online tagging system, which also tracks sales each day of the event for the seller to view, organizers said. Sellers choose whether to discount items on the final day of the sale event whether they want unsold items returned at the end of the sale or donated to local community organizations.
The sale week schedule and procedures have been adjusted to ensure that the Kentucky Healthy at Work guidelines for retail can be met. Items are displayed with all similar sizes and types together to create an enormous store. Sellers do not remain with their own items during the sale which cuts down on the face to face interaction required by individual garage sales or online buy/sell/trade groups, according to the news release.
The sale will be open for shopping:
- Thursday, March 4 from 9 am to 8 pm
- Friday, March 5 from 9 am to 4 pm
- Saturday, March 6 from 9 am to 4 pm with selected remaining items half price.
No ticket is required and there is no admission charge to enter at these times.
Shoppers are not permitted to bring in purses, diaper bags, or backpacks that larger than an 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper. Empty tote bags may be brought in.
More details be found at www.KentuckyKidsSale.com or call Jennifer Upton at 270-734-9543
Connect with us on social media at https://www.face book.com/Kentucky.Kids and on Instagram @ken tuckykidsconsignmentsale
