With the country, the region and the state unable to escape the ravages of a global pandemic, it’s with sighs of relief that a massive children’s consignment sale prepares its first Paducah kickoff this week.
Over the past few days, organizers and sellers with the Kentucky Kids Consignment Sale have stocked the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center with tens of thousands of items, including strollers, car seats, toys, clothes and bedding.
Sale owners, who formerly held their western Kentucky events in Murray every spring and fall, said they expect Paducah to become a long-term home for the event.
“It’s a fabulous space,” owner Jennifer Upton said of the expo center.
“It’s gorgeous. The lighting is gorgeous and the folks here have been wonderful to work with.”
Upton and her husband, Paul, also run semiannual events in Elizabethtown.
Jennifer Upton said this year’s first sale, which was already slated to be their final event in Murray, had to be cut short because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
“It was disappointing for everybody,” she said.
“Everyone is extra excited that this one is going to happen, and we’ll see this one through to the end.”
Upton estimated the sale will feature about 65,000 items from 700 families, who take most of the proceeds of their sales. Items feature unique barcodes, so funds can be distributed to the sellers without them having to be present.
Sara Florence, of Murray, said she’s been selling at the event for the last few years, and enjoys the social aspect as much as the selling and buying.
“It gives me a great opportunity to meet with people, talk about kids all day,” she said.
“It’s a great opportunity to bring items in and out, and constantly bring in fresh stuff.”
Florence said she was initially concerned that the sale might not go forward due to public health measures, but she believes the measures in place — including requiring masks and social distancing — will make the event safe for sellers and buyers.
“As long as people follow the safety protocols, I think we’ll be fine,” Florence said.
Upton said the sale is committed to following Kentucky’s “Healthy at Work” guidelines.
Due to the amount of space in the center, she said she doesn’t expect to have to limit shoppers, but staff are equipped with counters in case such measures become necessary.
She also said she’s asking that families leave their children at home if possible, due both to not wanting them to spread or contract germs and the fact that children count toward the occupancy restrictions.
“We love the kids, but this is really not the season to bring them out,” she said.
And judging by social media reactions, Upton said she’s expecting a good turnout.
“There’s a whole lot of people who are ready to shop.”
Today and Thursday morning feature various ticketed early-bird sales, and the sale opens to the public Thursday at 1 p.m. through 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Various other hours during the week are ticketed early shopping events.
Check for availability at kentuckykidssale.com.
