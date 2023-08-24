FRANKFORT — The federal government awarded $1.6 billion toward the cost of the Brent Spence Bridge corridor project, which will add a companion bridge to the I-71 and I-75 crossing of the Ohio River between Covington and Cincinnati. Now, it’s hoped for a similar grant for another crossing.

Kentucky and Ohio teamed up for the Brent Spence project. This time it’s Kentucky and Indiana who are jointly applying for a $632.3 million federal grant for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing project linking Henderson and Evansville, Indiana.

