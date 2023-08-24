FRANKFORT — The federal government awarded $1.6 billion toward the cost of the Brent Spence Bridge corridor project, which will add a companion bridge to the I-71 and I-75 crossing of the Ohio River between Covington and Cincinnati. Now, it’s hoped for a similar grant for another crossing.
Kentucky and Ohio teamed up for the Brent Spence project. This time it’s Kentucky and Indiana who are jointly applying for a $632.3 million federal grant for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing project linking Henderson and Evansville, Indiana.
“Our administration has pledged to seek and compete for every available federal dollar for this much anticipated and long-needed project. This application, in concert with our partners at the Indiana Department of Transportation, follows through on that pledge,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet submitted the application for funding through the Multimodal Discretionary Grant Program, which was created as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The two states propose to put up $513.7 million from other funding sources if the grant is approved. The states already have obligated $265 million toward environmental studies and construction of the first section of the project in Henderson.
“Completing the crossing is critical for connectivity, safety and the competitiveness of our economies,” Beshear stated. “But its importance extends far beyond this region, and that makes it worthy of significant federal funding. It’s important nationally because the crossing will close a major gap in the I-69 corridor. It’s important internationally because I-69 is a major freight corridor stretching from Canada to Mexico.”
INDOT traffic projections anticipate more than 50,000 vehicle river crossings per day by 2045, easily within the capacity of the new I-69 bridge and its approaches. They will be built to modern interstate standards — two 12-foot-wide driving lanes in each direction with outside shoulders at least 10 feet wide and inside shoulders of no less than 4 feet.
The project is currently scheduled to be completed in 2031, but that timetable would be accelerated if the grant is approved.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.