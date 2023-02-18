The last remnants of seasons for the 2022-23 hunting year will expire at the end of this month, and licenses for that sort of pursuit will do likewise.
Indeed, licenses and permits for the 2022-23 year of hunting, fishing and trapping endeavors will go void at the stroke of midnight Tuesday, Feb. 28. Immediately after that, the 2023-24 year for critter and fish pursuits will be in effect, and 2023-24 licenses will be required in the fields, woods and waters for the next 12 months.
There was the time that Kentucky sporting licenses were synchronized with the calendar year, the aging licenses expiring with the close of December and new ones mandated for the first day of the new year. Along the way, that was changed to link the license changeover to what’s become the end of the “hunting year,” the last day of February when the last of the late-running hunting seasons (squirrel, furbearers, grouse and late crow) conclude.
It is rather easy to stay legal in terms of licensing nowadays. Licenses can be purchased at a variety of retail outlets, and the kind of license sought is always on hand. Kentucky hunting/fishing licenses are purchased through computer terminals linked to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources. They are always fully stocked with the necessary credentials.
Yet, with Internet access, new licenses can be bought from the comfort of home, or in the field or from a boat, for that matter. Online purchases available around the clock through www.fw.ky.gov eliminate any time or logistic hurdles.
Licenses to hunt and fish aren’t as cheap as they used to be. Of course, nothing else is, either. The good news is that licenses have gone up from last year, and the potential recreation they enable is quite the bargain for the investment.
The Kentucky resident’s annual fishing license, maybe the first license folks are going to need at this point, sells for $23. The annual hunting license is $27. For someone who both fishes and hunts, it makes more sense to buy the combination hunting/fishing license that is $42, saving a few bucks.
A greater example of bundling is the annual sportsman’s license that merges the hunting/fishing combo license with a deer permit, spring and fall turkey permits, state migratory bird/waterfowl permit and trout fishing permit. For an outdoors person that pursues a variety of game and fish through the seasons, a sportman’s license covers the bases for $95, representing a good savings over buying all those licenses and permits separately.
The biggest deal out there is the senior sportsman’s license available for those age 65 and beyond. This combination license covers all that is in the regular sportsman’s plus an unlimited number of additional (antlerless) deer permits. All this goes for $12 to the senior sportsman.
Those who officially qualify as disabled can enjoy a like discount with the disabled sportsman’s license. This also is available for $12 annually.
Kids younger than 16 aren’t required to have a license to fish, and those younger than 12 can even hunt without a license. However, there is a youth hunting license available at a nicely discounted price for those junior hunters ages 12-15. The annual youth hunting license is $6.
Those young hunters who try to do it all may want to pursue a youth sportsman’s license to land their best bargain. The youngster’s version of the sportsman’s license covers the youth hunting license, a youth deer permit and two youth turkey permits, all for the package price of just $30.
All these licenses are available at any point of the year, but it never hurts to get legal in advance of the actual need so that one doesn’t forget and find oneself in the field or on the water and realize that the license in possession is no longer valid.
Those 2022-23 licenses are on their last legs.
Waterfowling for the 2022-23 hunting year is all concluded except for the odd leftovers of the snow goose conservation order season.
The last conventional waterfowl hunting closed Wednesday with the last day of the regular seasons for Canada, white-fronted and snow geese. The end of these regular goose seasons means that the conservation order season for “light geese,” snows and blues, started the next day, Thursday.
The conservation order light goose season, which runs through March 31, is offered as a special incentive in hopes that hunters will help harvest more snow and blue geese from a population that is overgrown and seriously overgrazing and damaging its own nesting habitats in extreme northern North America.
In accord with the hopes of U.S. and Canadian waterfowl managers, the conservation order season is offered as a bonus with no daily harvest limits on the light geese. The caveat to waterfowl hunters in Kentucky is that often during the conservation order season, there are few or no habitats hereabouts that hold migrating light geese.
Snow geese typically are highly gregarious and, where they do collect in area habitats, tend to move only as large groups. They usually fly to and from feeding areas at higher elevations, seldom offering close range encounters with hunters except for those that can intercept them at a food source.
Because opportunities to take snow geese during the CO season are sporadic at best for most hunters, participation in the bonus hunting period is typically very light — or non-existent.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
