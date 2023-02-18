PADNWS-02-18-23 ODRS LICENSES-BRIEFS - PHOTO

For ongoing hunting like that for coyotes, you’ll need a 2022-23 license through Feb. 28, but a 2023-24 license will be mandated beginning March 1.

The last remnants of seasons for the 2022-23 hunting year will expire at the end of this month, and licenses for that sort of pursuit will do likewise.

Indeed, licenses and permits for the 2022-23 year of hunting, fishing and trapping endeavors will go void at the stroke of midnight Tuesday, Feb. 28. Immediately after that, the 2023-24 year for critter and fish pursuits will be in effect, and 2023-24 licenses will be required in the fields, woods and waters for the next 12 months.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

