Kentucky gas prices have risen slightly over the past week, averaging $2.737 per gallon Tuesday afternoon compared to $2.717 a gallon a week ago, while the U.S. average Tuesday was $2.869 a gallon.
In Paducah, gas prices ranged from $2.51 to $2.89, according to figures compiled by GasBuddy.com, an online source of real-time gas prices.
In the eight Purchase counties, Tuesday gas prices ranged from $2.650 in Graves County to $2.763 in Calloway County. Across Kentucky, gas prices ranged from $2.41 in Fort Campbell to $2.99 in the Louisville area.
The average gas price in Kentucky (on March 22) going back 10 years ranges from a low of $1.81 in 2020 to a high of $3.88 in 2012. The national average during the past decade ranged from a low of $1.98 in 2016 to a high of $3.89, also in 2012.
Motorists across the country filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from price increases at the pump, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil’s recent rise,” DeHaan said.
“While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago.
“It’ll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day,” he said.
According to an AAA analysis released Monday, the national gas price average is showing signs of stability, holding steady at $2.88 per gallon for the last five days. However, that average was the highest price since May 2019.
“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas prices,” according to Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson.
“On the week, 32 states had increases of only 3 cents or less. This does not mean gas prices have hit their peak, but it is a positive sign for consumers.”
