“Kentucky Edition” will feature a slate of stories from western Kentucky during the week of July 31-Aug. 4, as KET’s public affairs team visits Paducah and surrounding communities during the week leading up to Fancy Farm 2023, according to a KET news release.
KET said the weekday evening public affairs program, hosted by Renee Shaw, will feature a variety of stories exploring western Kentucky communities, including reports about Paducah’s first decade as a UNESCO Creative City (one of nine such designated cities in the U.S.); the city’s National Quilt Museum, which features some of the country’s finest quilts; and the storied history behind the Fancy Farm Picnic.
