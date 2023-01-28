Kentucky’s annual duck hunting season, the most essential 60 days of the year in the thinking of some people, is about to wing away.
The traditional season closes with the end of shooting hours at official sunset on Tuesday, the last day of January. Kentucky’s split duck season begins on Thanksgiving Thursday and runs through that holiday weekend — Nov. 24-27 during the 2022-23 hunting year.
The second segment of the duck season runs Dec. 7-Jan. 31.
Allowed 60 days of duck season under federal waterfowl framework rules, Kentucky follows the early seasonal sampling with the remaining 56 days of hunting set as late as possible in accordance with that U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service framework. That option, running as late as Jan. 31, is the overwhelming preference of the state’s waterfowl hunters because the numbers of migratory ducks using Kentucky habitats consistently is greater later in the winter.
It can be true, at least in terms of ducks available in the region, that the season saves its best for last. That is valid this hunting year. There certainly weren’t as many ducks around and about during the short November hunting segment and during the season resumption in early December as there are now.
Even as January has progressed, the bird numbers in regional concentrations have increased. Ballard Wildlife Management Area near greater metropolitan Monkey’s Eyebrow in Ballard County typically represents the largest build-up of fall and winter migrant ducks in the entire state. The numbers of ducks there most often are a yardstick that shows the general status of the migration.
Back on Jan. 13 there were ground count estimations of 41,725 ducks occupying the various wetland habitats at Ballard WMA. A week later in the most recent ground count at Ballard, estimations of loafing duck numbers had risen to 57,943.
Numbers in these surveys are only estimations, of course, and the real numbers of birds present can fluctuate up or down and maybe up again on an ongoing basis as ducks do what they do. However, managers’ findings of a gain of more than 16,000 over a week’s time looks a lot like a trend that suggests hunters are correct that later is better.
Alas, later ducks are more educated than earlier ducks.
Hunters also are quick to acknowledge that migrant ducks have been negatively schooled by hunting pressure by the time the last days of January roll around. Many birds present in our region have been dodging encounters with hunters since early fall from the upper latitudes of the Mississippi Flyway to where they presently take shelter.
After looking over decoy spreads and hearing man-made calls for weeks, these birds aren’t as willing to accept hunters’ deceptions as they might have been many experiences ago.
Think of it as a waterfowl take-off on a classic Jonathan Swift book, only instead a title based on the character Gulliver, call this one “Gullible’s Travels.” As ducks moved south in migration, they learned the negative signs of waterfowl hunters as they encountered them. The most gullible of the traveling ducks often didn’t endure those encounters.
The visiting ducks that now populate the refuges and management areas in our region are survivors, and they are more wary than ever. The birds that have been around such popular areas as Ballard WMA for a while can be expected to have learned the location and the look of regular hunter set-ups surrounding the refuge.
Waterfowl aren’t scholars, but those that are tempted to decoy spreads and encounter humans popping up from blinds or pits and firing shotguns are prone to learn from those negative experiences. Every time a hunter fools a duck and doesn’t kill it, that bird is better educated to shy away from the next spread down the flyway.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
• • •
Reports indicate a flurry of sick raccoons in areas of west Tennessee but resulting concerns of a rabies outbreak are quite likely misplaced.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has been handling numerous reports of raccoons being seen around human residences, the animals appearing sick and showing little or no fear of people. TWRA spokesmen say those symptoms are consistent with rabies infections — but not only rabies.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Health says the raccoon-variant rabies virus has not been identified in western Tennessee lately.
Rather than rabies, the ailing and strange-acting coons being encountered much more likely are suffering an outbreak of canine distemper, TWRA spokesmen say.
Much more common, canine distemper is another virus that affects carnivore species including raccoons, foxes and coyotes as well as domestic dogs. Unlike rabies, distemper has not been seen to affect humans.
The differences between the two viruses are huge in that respect. While untreated rabies infection can be fatal to people, we humans seem to be unable to be infected by canine distemper.
The apparent outbreak of the distemper in west Tennessee is not rare and is not likely limited to that area. Outbreaks of the virus in critters routinely occur about every 5-7 years. The proliferation of the virus outbreaks varies, but the disease apparently persistently remains in the wild.
Canine distemper typically has about a 50% mortality rate within the animals that are infected by it.
Most of our neighboring Kentucky is blessed or cursed (according to viewpoint) with an exceptionally high raccoon population nowadays, and if a distemper outbreak occurs, the coon density can easily spread the disease with direct contact among more animals.
In this respect, canine distemper can be a natural control to rein in untypically high animal population density as is occurring with raccoons. Yet, a 50% mortality rate will prevent seriously depleting affected species.
The good news, as is suspected, is that recent sick raccoons indicate presence of canine distemper instead of rabies, and distemper won’t endanger humans. A point of bad news is that it can affect pets.
Pet owners are advised to keep their animals’ vaccinations up to date to protect them from possible infection.
In a general sense, too, it is always best to steer clear of sick wildlife, avoiding contact and keeping pets away from ailing animals.
Meanwhile, it is further recommended to avoid feeding raccoons in particular. Pet food outdoors, too, is often raided by coons and can be a point of contact and transmission of distemper from wild coons to pets.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
