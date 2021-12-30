The Kentucky Bar Association has activated its Disaster Response Plan pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 3.130(7.60).
The Disaster Response Plan addresses “the problems that occur when lawyers and non-lawyers, who are not subject to the disciplinary jurisdiction of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Kentucky Supreme Court, engage in the provision of legal services, legal advice, and outright solicitation of persons and their families affected by a Disaster,” according to a news release from the Kentucky Bar Association.
As part of the Kentucky Disaster Response plan, The Kentucky Mass Disaster Task Force is created. Members of the Task Force are Supreme Court of Kentucky Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, of Paducah, task force chairman; Retired Circuit Judge and KBA Ethics Committee Chairman Judge Paul Isaacs, of Sadieville; KBA’s Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee Chairman attorney Rodger Lofton, of Paducah, retired Supreme Court of Kentucky Justice Bill Cunningham, of Kuttawa; and KBA Vice President W. Fletcher Schrock, of Paducah.
Kentucky Revised Statute 21A.300 makes it a Class A misdemeanor for an attorney or an attorney referral service to directly solicit a victim or a relative of a victim of a disaster for 30 days following a disaster.
The Kentucky Supreme Court’s Rules of Professional Conduct governing lawyer conduct make it a violation at any time for an attorney, or anyone on an attorney’s behalf, to initiate contact or to solicit professional employment, in person or by live telephone, from a prospective client who is not a family member or a client of the attorney. Additionally, SCR 3.130(4.5)(4) provides that “no communication shall be sent to those individuals and related targets of solicitation who have been involved in a disaster as defined in SCR 3.130(7.60) until 30 days have elapsed from the occurrence of the Disaster.”
If members of the public are not already aware, the public should know that “statutes of limitation” exist which apply to various causes of action within the state and, in certain circumstances, to federal causes of action.
Further, any person or entity believing he or she has been damaged by the wrongful acts of another should seek legal advice to determine the applicable statute of limitations, and other rights, according to the news release.
Lawyers seeking to make direct written contact with family members should be aware of the Kentucky lawyer advertising rules which are Rules of Professional Conduct.
Victims’ family members who have concerns about inappropriate lawyer conduct and wish to report any such conduct may contact the Task Force through the Kentucky Bar Association, 514 West Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601-1812, or by calling KBA Executive Director John D. Meyers at 502-564-3795, or by email at jmeyers@kybar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.