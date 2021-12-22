Extensive tornado damage in western Kentucky on Dec. 10 prompted a quick response by Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief workers.
Ron Crow, director of KBC’s Disaster Relief, praised the workers who dived in to help meet needs of those whose lives have been impacted by the deadliest severe weather outbreak in the state’s history.
Kentucky’s Disaster Relief set up a command center at First Baptist Church in Murray to address needs in Mayfield. At 6 each evening, workers gather for a meal, have a devotional and sing, then share their “wow” stories from the day’s work.
Other Kentucky Baptists are involved in disaster relief work at Bowling Green, as well as a chainsaw team in Benton. Murray was considered the primary location to serve the Mayfield area since the damage — both in property loss and casualties — was so high. The Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief has helped coordinate efforts with five visiting state DR workers who have arrived to help.
KBC’s Disaster Relief effort has focused on having chain saw teams in those areas. But five other state disaster relief teams have come to help, and KBC Disaster Relief has coordinated the effort to get those teams in strategic locations. KBC Disaster Relief has also been heavily involved in chaplaincy, providing showers for volunteers and feeding workers and townspeople.
As of Dec. 16, Kentucky DR efforts resulted in seven professions of faith, 77 gospel presentations and 12,271 work hours. As of Monday morning, there have been 10,765 meals prepared by Kentucky DR.
“We have almost 200 Kentucky Baptist DR volunteers responding to the Kentucky tornadoes,” said Eric Allen, KBC team leader for Missions Mobilization. “This is the largest deployment of Kentucky volunteers at any one time, and this doesn’t count the number of volunteers from other states who have come to help.
“Kentuckians have stepped up to meet the need and we are so thankful. With threats of a new COVID variant and the holidays upon us, our Kentucky volunteers have shown faithfulness and dedication to serve those recovering from the storms. Some of our Kentucky volunteers will even be staying on during Christmas to make ready for those coming to assist on Dec. 26 and following as things ramp back up again.
“Kentucky is so blessed with DR volunteers,” Allen said. “Embedded in each of the out-of-state team work sites are Kentucky DR volunteers serving as local ambassadors to assist with logistics, directions and resources. The response will require long-term support and Kentucky DR is committed to that.”
Allen pointed out that “something most never see is what happens behind the scenes in order for the response to happen. There have been volunteers manning the Louisville call center, coordinating the response; enlisting volunteers; answering questions, and directing the deployment of resources.
Kentucky DR has partnered with an Hispanic church plant out of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, helping to provide meals.
KBC Disaster Relief is also assisting feeding people at High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield.
Crow noted chainsaw work is winding down, and volunteers will readjust to meet ongoing needs in the affected communities. “We’ll stay on after chainsaw work is completed,” Crow said. “We’ll figure out what the most pressing needs are as we go.”
He said DR plans on being involved to help in rebuilding in communities. “We won’t be doing the rebuilding, but we will help churches as they try to meet those needs. We’ll find what a church needs and try to help them with resources to meet that need.”
One “God story” experienced in the past week came when a Kentucky DR crew needed a 36-inch chainsaw and didn’t have it. “Our DR director, Ron Crow, was in the process of securing one when before we could get it there, but then someone called and said they had a 36-inch chainsaw and asked if it could be used. God had already made arrangements and provided exactly what was needed,” Allen observed.
Crow said financial help for affected communities is still needed. Those wanting to donate can go to www.kybaptist.org, or can send checks to KBC, but be sure to designate the funds are for Disaster Relief.
