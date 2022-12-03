PADNWS-12-03-22 ODRS GUN WRAP-BRIEFS - PHOTO

While the concluded modern gun season accounts for most Kentucky deer harvest, all the whitetails, so to speak, aren’t out of the woods just yet.

 Contributed photo

Kentucky has made it through another modern firearms deer hunting season, while about 100,000 whitetails did not.

The annual 16-day “gun season” concluded this past Sunday with accumulated results that appear to be running well ahead of those of the previous year. Following the close of the modern firearms hunt, the total state deer harvest as shown by the Telecheck phone and online reporting system was right at 129,000 deer by all methods and through all weapon-specific seasons thus far in the 2022-23 hunting year.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

