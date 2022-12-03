Kentucky has made it through another modern firearms deer hunting season, while about 100,000 whitetails did not.
The annual 16-day “gun season” concluded this past Sunday with accumulated results that appear to be running well ahead of those of the previous year. Following the close of the modern firearms hunt, the total state deer harvest as shown by the Telecheck phone and online reporting system was right at 129,000 deer by all methods and through all weapon-specific seasons thus far in the 2022-23 hunting year.
Firearms deer hunters accounted for approximately 100,000 deer taken during the Nov. 12-27 season. The modern firearms season is by far the most popular deer hunting draw in the state, mobilizing more hunters than any event on the sporting calendar. The efficiency of modern firearms and the high level of participation during the season assures that the gun hunt produces by far the greatest part of the entire year’s deer harvest.
Despite some potentially discouraging periods of winter-like cold temperatures, some rain and windy conditions, hunters in the recent gun season fared better than those of the past two years. The firearms season harvest last year was about 96,000, while two years ago, that of the 2020 gun season was slightly less than 95,000.
The all-methods/all-seasons total harvest of 132,328 deer last year was Kentucky’s lowest in the past nine years, although it wasn’t dramatically below the 10-year average. Depending on participation and successes in the remaining deer seasons this year, hunters presently are well positioned to top last year’s total.
Remaining on the hunting schedule is the ongoing archery and crossbow hunting seasons, which run continuously through Jan. 16. Neither of these methods holds a candle to modern gun hunting results, but past years’ records show that they are easily capable of adding enough harvest to reach last year’s total.
The passing of the modern gun season means the late muzzleloading firearms season for deer will be right along here in Kentucky. That ensues just a week from today, the late hunt for whitetails via front-stuffing shooting irons running Dec. 10-18, an eight-day season.
While the late muzzleloader hunt does not command nearly the participation of the modern gun season, depending on the tolerability of the weather during this period, it should produce a significant bump in the deer harvest — enough to hurry along the accumulation toward topping last year’s total.
The final firearms hunt of any kind that will add to the deer harvest is the free youth deer hunting weekend Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The New Year’s season allows adult-overseen kids to deer hunt with modern firearms, and as incentive to participate, the under-16 crowd is neither required to have hunting license nor deer permit to take part.
From results of previous years, it is safe to predict that the deer harvest during the weekend kids’ season will be light, but it should add to a total that easily surpasses that of the 2021-22 hunting year.
• • •
Firearms deer hunting continues in Illinois this weekend, the second segment of the season for slug-loaded shotgun and muzzleloader hunters under way.
The ongoing Dec. 1-4 portion of the season is a follow-up to the recent Nov. 18-20 hunting period during which hunters improved their whitetail harvest over that of the same period a year ago. Hunters took 52,354 deer in the first Illinois gun hunt this year, a fair step up from the 48,964 whitetails taken in the first firearms season of 2021.
Other gun deer seasons coming for Illinois hunters are the three-day muzzleloader-only season statewide beginning Friday, Dec. 9-11, and the late-winter antlerless-only and, in select counties, chronic wasting disease seasons of Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan. 13-15.
Illinois’ archery deer season runs through Jan. 15.
• • •
Today is the opening day of Kentucky’s late fall shotgun turkey season, a week-long stint that is the last fall shotgun turkey hunting before a reduction of the fall bag limit.
This season runs Dec. 3-9, a second dose of fall shotgun hunting for turkeys of either sex. The early fall shotgun hunt was Oct. 22-28.
The existing fall turkey bag limit, the regulation for several years, is four birds for the fall period regardless of weapon or weapon-specific season (archery, crossbow or shotgun). Among those four birds, no more than one can be a bearded turkey with a beard of three inches or longer. That stipulation limits the harvest of mature gobblers.
A reduced bag limit that will take effect in the fall of 2023 effectively should reduce the number of hen turkeys that will be taken. It will set a limit of two birds, only one of which can be a hen (or beardless turkey) and only one of which can be a turkey with a beard of three inches or longer.
The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission earlier this year approved a tightened bag limit on fall turkeys to address hunter concerns over apparent turkey population decline.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers say Kentucky’s turkey population — like the populations in surrounding states nowadays — has been in decline over a few years as a result of less successful breeding seasons and lower poult survival. The reduction of hen harvest is seen as a means of boosting reproduction by hopefully leaving more hens, hence nesting birds, in the population.
Hunter concerns have been at the forefront of the move to reduce hen harvest. But much of the attraction of fall turkey hunting has been the either-sex harvest option.
• • •
Duck hunting, and hunting for mergansers and coots, too, resumes Wednesday for Kentucky waterfowlers following the post-Thanksgiving break. Goose hunting continues unabated.
As has become tradition, Kentucky duck hunting begins on Thanksgiving Day, runs four days through the following weekend, then closes. After that four-day preview, duck hunting resumes for the remainder of the 60-day season, Dec. 7-Jan. 31.
The split season offers the tradition of hunting during the Thanksgiving holiday phase, but then it also puts the bulk of the state’s 60-day season as late within the calendar framework as is allowed by federal waterfowl regulators. Kentucky duck hunters persistently prefer season dates as late as possible, providing more opportunities when the duck migration buildup tends to be highest in this region.
Goose hunting, meanwhile, opened with duck hunting on Thanksgiving, but seasons for Canada, white-fronted and snow geese all run unbroken through Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.