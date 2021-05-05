Vaccine hesitancy has local health departments and other groups struggling to reach vaccination goals. Now, they’re getting creative with their efforts.
Most people walking around Kentucky Oaks Mall are looking for clothes and shoes. Now, they can get vaccinated against COVID-19 there. Corey Green was there Monday getting the shot after losing two friends to the virus.
“I just hope and pray that I don’t lose nobody else,” Green said.
Harper Ford, Wild Health’s operations coordinator, moved the Kentucky Dam Village vaccination site to the mall to reach more people. The goal is to perform 14,000 vaccinations over the next eight weeks. They’ve placed posters with frequently asked questions to help reduce hesitancy.
“They see things on social media that could be entirely different than what the medical community is saying,” Ford said. “But, doing a great job at communicating these problems, so hopefully we can get more people to be vaccinated just by being present.”
Family Service Society and the Purchase District Health Department joined forces to hold a vaccination clinic Monday. People could grab free bags of food while they were there, but they didn’t have to get the shot to receive the food or other perks.
Ten people got vaccinated at the Family Service Society clinic Monday.
The clinic at the mall is right across from the Buckle clothing store. The hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The clinic is walk-in. However, you can call 859-217-4679 to schedule an appointment.
