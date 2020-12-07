A release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office Sunday memorialized the life of Albert Patrick, Kentucky’s last Pearl Harbor survivor, who passed away this summer at the age of 101.
At the time of his death on July 16, the Salyersville resident was one of four Pearl Harbor survivors in the United States. Today there are only two.
Seventy-nine years later, the name “Pearl Harbor” still sends chills up the spine of even people born decades after the event.
“On Sunday morning, December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii Territory, without warning and without a declaration of war, killing 2,403 American servicemen and civilians, and injuring 1,178 others. The attack sank four U.S. Navy battleships and damaged four others. It also damaged three cruisers, three destroyers, and one minelayer. Aircraft losses were 188 destroyed and 159 damaged.”
It was a surprise attack on a nation then at peace. It was intended by the Japanese to be a devastating first strike, from which the U.S. could not recover.
“Canada declared war on Japan within hours of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the first Western nation to do so. On December 8, the United States declared war on Japan and entered World War II on the side of the Allies. In a speech to Congress, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called the bombing of Pearl Harbor ‘a date which will live in infamy.’ ”
On December 7, the governor encouraged people to remember Albert Patrick and his fellow survivors, the 2,403 fallen and that at its lowest point in the 20th Century, the country had what it took to not just survive but emerge victorious.
In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff today in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.
