MAYFIELD — A mission group called Kentucky Changers is in Mayfield this week repairing homes for people affected by the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.

The Louisville-based organization travels throughout Kentucky to help communities in need. What sets it apart is that 130 of its 150 members are under the age of 21. The group is fixing homes in Mayfield for people who were affected by the tornado and who need a little extra help. Layla Risen, a student volunteer, said its volunteer work is about more than just service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In