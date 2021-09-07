Kentucky Chamber announces vaccination campaign

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has developed a program to encourage businesses and their employees to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes Kentucky workplaces that have achieved widespread vaccination.
“We are celebrating employers that are leading the fight against this virus and encouraging more Kentucky workplaces to join their ranks,” according to the chamber’s website, kychamber.com.
Businesses with a 100% vaccination rate will earn a platinum award from the chamber, while those with a 90% vaccination rate will get a gold award. Those with an 80% vaccination rate will receive a silver award, and those with a 70% vaccination rate will get a bronze award.
Area businesses earning platinum status for having 100% vaccination rate are 3 Brothers Buffing & Floor Care LLC of Mayfield, Dry Ground Brewing Company of Paducah, Ephemera Paducah and WATCH Inc. of Murray. Earning silver award recognition for having a vaccination rate of 80% or better are J.U. Kevil Memorial Foundation Inc. of Mayfield and Paducah Bank.
Jeff Cox, the owner of 3 Brothers Buffing & Floor Care, said having his staff get vaccinated made sense, considering the work that they do.
“We do some janitorial work for the hospital,” he said. “So, it was just kind of a no-brainer for us all to get vaccinated.”
The Kentucky Chamber is also offering prizes through a sweepstakes associated with the campaign.
More information about the campaign can be found at kychamber.com.
