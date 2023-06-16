Between warm-weather activities, family vacations and no school, summer is an exciting time of the year. For those very same reasons, it’s also a tough season on the blood supply. To ensure summer is a safe and enjoyable time for everyone, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to be proactive this summer and donate blood.
All donors at this KBC drive will receive a limited-edition “Give Back, Give Blood” T-shirt (while supplies last) as a thank you for donating.
Donation numbers historically dwindle during summer, but the need for blood doesn’t take a vacation. Donations at KBC in 2022 were down more than 12% from 2019, the last summer before the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the same timeframe, transfusion frequency remains consistent, putting local lives at risk.
KBC is calling on donors to save the summer. Blood collected at this drive will save the lives of patients in Kentucky who require products for surgeries, diseases like cancer, traumas, organ transplants, premature births and more.
Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.
Wednesday, June 28 from 3–5:30 p.m. CST
Thursday, June 29 from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. CST
Heart Center Barnes Auditorium
2501 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42003
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
About Kentucky Blood Center
Celebrating 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).
