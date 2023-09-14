KEA Executive Director

Kentucky Education Association Executive Director Mary Ruble testified at a May 1 hearing in Franklin Circuit Court.

 Liam Niemeyer | The Kentucky Lantern

A Kentucky judge has struck down a new state law that prevents some public-sector unions from collecting dues through payroll deductions.

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate in an order on Aug. 30 stated that Senate Bill 7 creates “favoritism” for some public sector labor unions exempted from the law — specifically unions representing jail and prison staff, police and firefighters — and violates the Kentucky Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law.

