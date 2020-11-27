LOUISVILLE — You could call it an early Christmas present, but the Kentucky Air National Guard will soon be receiving eight new C-130J Super Hercules transport planes from the U.S. Air Force to replace the current fleet.
In making the announcement on Wednesday, Kentucky’s entire congressional delegation said only four Air National Guard units in the entire country were chosen by the USAF in a competitive stationing process.
The Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, based in Louisville, is among the most highly decorated ANG units in the nation having received 18 Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards. The Kentucky Congressional Delegation contacted Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett on multiple occasions in support of the unit’s selection, touting its premier abilities and strategic location.
“As Senate Majority Leader, it was a privilege to help bring these aircraft to the Bluegrass state,” said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville. “For several years, my colleagues in the delegation and I have supported the necessary federal funding for these planes and highlighted Kentucky’s critical role in defending our country. Secretary Barrett made an excellent choice for the new C-130J aircraft, and I look forward to the 123rd Airlift Wing’s continued excellence at home and abroad.”
The Air Guard’s current squadron of eight C-130H aircraft is rapidly aging and in need of recapitalization. The new C-130J aircraft offers improved capabilities to fulfill the ANG’s missions domestically and abroad. In particular, the new model will provide the Kentucky ANG a 25% greater immediate response capability when executing its emergency and disaster response missions.
“This new platform will give increased capability, allowing Kentucky’s airmen to remain a viable force and continue providing theater airlift support around the globe. I am incredibly proud of the women and men of KYANG, and I am honored to have helped secure this aircraft for the commonwealth,” said U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green.
Congressman John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, in whose district the 123rd is based, noted, “This talented wing has never hesitated in answering our nation’s call, and that dedication to service has made them one of the most decorated units in the United States Air Force. The basing process was highly competitive and, once again, the 123rd Airlift Wing got the job done. I thank Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett for maintaining an open line of communication with our delegation as we pushed for this, and I congratulate the Kentucky Air National Guard on this tremendous news.”
Gov. Andy Beshear added, “The Kentucky National Guard has protected this country for generations and are now protecting us during this pandemic. With the U.S. Air Force only selecting four Air National Guard units in the entire country during this competitive process, their selection of Kentucky demonstrates the commonwealth’s commitment to our military and military families, the capability of our service members and our ability to move forward and create a better commonwealth for all Kentuckians as we emerge from this pandemic.”
It is not clear when the 123rd Airlift Wing will receive the new aircraft.
