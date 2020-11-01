Kenneth “Kicky” Loyd, 85, of Paducah, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Kenneth was born on Sept. 5, 1935 in Paducah to the late William and Gertrude Loyd. He was the owner and operator at Paducah Starter & Generator Service until he retired. He enjoyed playing golf and was an exercise nut. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Francis De Sales.
He is survived by his sister, Lynann Woodall, husband, Dennis of Marion; two brothers, Charles Loyd of Paducah and Alan Loyd, wife, Angie of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ronald Loyd and William Loyd, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Loyd.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Father John Okoro officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Alzheimer’s Assoc. Greater KY Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401 Louisville, KY 40205.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated Covid restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of Covid, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.