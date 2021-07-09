Kenlake Hot August Blues fest celebrating 32nd year

With the dog days of summer here at last, the Kenlake Hot August Blues Festival is back again this August.
Marking its 32nd year, the Hardin-based gathering is an institution of western Kentucky’s music scene as it celebrates the legacy of the blues and the artists — both new and old — that are a part of the tradition.
This year’s festival will be on Aug. 27 and 28 at Kenlake State Park.
Paducah’s Eric Allen is the director of operations for GT Productions, the primary promoter for the festival. Allen’s company took over the festival two years ago, with their first go at the event being a virtual one because of COVID-19 concerns and complications, but now they’re raring to bring people together for real.
“It’s definitely been an undertaking and a humbling one as well,” Allen told The Sun. “It’s the longest consecutively running music festival in the state of Kentucky and I’m just glad I can continue the tradition and get it to where it just hopefully continues going forever.
“We want to keep it up as long as we can and keep keeping the blues alive.”
Nightmasters, out of Clarksville, Tennessee, will headline Friday and West Kentucky’s old time swamp rock icons the Legendary Shack Shakers will headline Saturday, when they’ll be celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band on one of the first stages they ever played.
Also on the announced lineup are Johnny Mac, The Xtraordinary Gentlemen, Flatland Harmony Experiment, Lew Jetton and 61 South, Doppelgänger, Bryan Fox and the Good Chiggens, Tim Lynch, Band of Brothers, Haleigh Martin, John Sutton, Jay and Those Other Guys, Hunter, The Revelators, Hog Maw, Tailfin Cadillacs, A Different Sound, Dallas Remington, J.D. Wilkes, the MCHS McBig Band and Cat Daddy’O.
While Allen is eager to preserve the tradition of the festival, he is also excited to expand its scope. The biggest change this year is the addition of a second stage that will allow for a more diverse lineup — the main stage will remain focused on the blues — that could draw a different crowd than normal and it will space out the attendees more.
“This will about double the bands that we normally have and it’ll have everything from southern rock to folk, funk, R&B and bluegrass, all kinds of different genres of music,” Allen said. “It will also allow us to keep the capacity at what it was and be able to spread people out if need be (due to COVID-19 concerns).”
In addition to musical artists, Allen has also invited a number of performing and visual artists and craftspeople to highlight the region’s rich creativity alongside his lineup of local, regional and international musicians. Area breweries and distilleries will also be on the scene.
Early bird tickets have already sold out, Allen said, and sales are remaining steady. To buy tickets or find more information on the festival, visit www.kenlakehotaugustblues.com. A free kickoff concert will take place Aug. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the Kenlake State Park lodge.
Allen worked with Lew Jetton, the event’s former promoter, for several years before taking the lead on the festival so this first year in-person is very meaningful to him.
“I’ve been a fan of the festival, I’ve been in the audience, I’ve played it with several different bands, I’ve worked the festival when someone else was the promoter and then now it’s a festival that I’m putting on myself,” he said. “I’ve been involved at every possible step with Hot August Blues and it’s definitely special to me.”
