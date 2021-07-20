J. Merryman Kemp, a pillar of the Paducah community, dedicated much of her life toward helping others and advocating for those affected by domestic violence. With her death, she leaves behind a life-changing legacy through the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center.
Kemp, the founder of Merryman House, died Sunday at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah. She was 84.
“She was a forward thinker,” said Dr. Mary Foley, who’s worked as executive director for the Merryman House since 2012.
“She was somebody that would say that she wasn’t afraid to speak truth to power, and she also said she tried to live by the ‘iron fist in a velvet glove,’ so she knew there were moments when you had to maybe get your goal accomplished in a different way and she was very skilled at that. But, I also think that she understood that the issues that she was passionate about were bigger than just her.”
The Merryman House was founded in 1978 as Women Aware Inc., and it grew from a small group of people who opened up their homes to people in need, to what it is today. The nonprofit serves around 1,000 people a year through its 36-bed emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis line, programs and services. It provides shelter for 250 to 350 people a year, Foley estimated.
“We’re talking thousands of individuals who have had the course of their life changed, as a result of either direct connection with her, or direct consequence of the work that she’s done,” Foley said.
“Merryman was somebody that would encourage current survivors to stay the course. She was somebody who would welcome survivors into the shelter or onto the campus. She was constantly referring people to our program.”
Kemp looked for opportunities to advocate for people who couldn’t speak or advocate for themselves, Foley said.
She stayed involved with the Merryman House and served as a board member emeritus. She also chaired the committee when it launched a capital campaign, and attended board meetings. Despite her health, Kemp also attended the annual PaDucky Derby fundraiser held last October.
“She was trying to respond to a silent and invisible issue, and so because of her work, thousands of men and women and children have been saved or had their lives rebuilt or transformed,” Foley said. “... When I think about the culture and climate in which she began the work, all the way through today — we stand on the shoulders of an amazing founder.”
Bill Ford, a friend and volunteer at Merryman House, described Kemp as being compassionate and giving. She’s someone who inspired him to “go and do more.”
“I just can’t say enough good things about her,” he said. “It’s a great loss for Paducah, but she’s got a lot of people there that are going to keep it going.”
In Kemp’s life, she owned a business and stayed involved in the community, receiving various awards and recognitions for her efforts in domestic violence and professional organizations, such as being a Kentucky Colonel.
She also received the Mayor’s Award of Merit and was named the grand marshal for Paducah’s 2017 Christmas parade, among other recognitions. More recently, the city honored her during an “Advocacy in Action Day” proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October 2020.
Kemp reflected on the Merryman House’s early origins and the many people who helped with it, during an October 2020 interview with The Sun, following the city’s recognition. She said she would like to have a couple more lives, so she could work on criminal justice reform, drug addiction education and other issues, along with domestic violence awareness.
She considered herself to be a community activist, and was active in the Democratic Party, which included being a delegate to the Democratic National Convention. She also took park in different community causes, such as an effort to keep the Jefferson Street neighborhood residential.
Kemp told The Sun those in power are going to be against you, when your “purpose in life” is to change the status quo for the better.
“Every one of them,” she added. “You have to be persistent and keep going back, and keep going back, and keep going back and keep educating the public every way you can — letters to the editor, speaking at meetings, going to city commission meetings — being a thorn in their side, actually.”
Local officials also remembered Kemp on Monday for her dedication.
Paducah Mayor George Bray described Kemp as being “very cognizant” of domestic violence, having experienced it herself. Bray said she had the gumption and “the get up and go” to get something started.
“After I got elected, she reached out to me several times advocating for her causes,” Bray said.
“She was very much cognizant of the underprivileged — of the people who have been disenfranchised and so, she reached out to me and advocated for more affordable housing, for opportunities for people of color and a number of things in that regard.”
Meanwhile, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer recalled that he had known Kemp since he was a rookie Paducah Police officer in the late 1970s. He noted Kemp’s vision, energy and dedication to support victims of abuse in McCracken County and the surrounding areas.
“She exemplifies how one person can accomplish so much for a community and for individuals whose lives have been devastated by domestic violence,” Clymer said.
Kemp’s memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can take the form of contributions to the Merryman House, according to her obituary.
