When it comes to carpentry, it pays to be accurate. “Measure twice and cut once” is an often-quoted saying in the business. There is no doubt that Jacob Kell has an accurate eye, having won championships in the Kentucky Scholastic 3-D Archery program.
The Graves County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Kell won the 2022 state championship in the Young Adult Male division last June and takes part in several archery events throughout the year — outdoor and indoor. He also won the 2022 Shoutout Series Gauntlet championship and took second in the 2022 S3DA Kentucky state tournament. He has been involved with archery since he was in the fifth grade.
Participating in a sport that takes patience and accuracy is an asset for any carpenter to have.
Kell is in his third year in the carpentry program at the Mayfield-Graves County Technology Center.
“I really like the work that we do,” he said. “We usually do carpentry work, but right now, we’re doing some concrete. We’ve got some potential to build some houses.
“I like seeing the finished product after it’s over with.”
Kell said he wasn’t sure what he would do after graduating from high school, but said going to college was possible.
Kell said that he has worked on houses through the technical center classes before, putting siding and soffit on a house last year. The class also built a storage shop as part of the tornado relief efforts in his area.
“(Doing that kind of work) feels good,” he said. “It makes you proud.”
Kell works as an intern at Youngblood Excavating and Construction in Mayfield.
Kevin Hutchens is Kell’s instructor at the Mayfield-Graves County Technology Center. He said that Kell was one of his standout students.
“I use him as a leader, also, in my class,” he said. “The shop building project was a pretty sizeable project for us. I had a few kids who showed up early every day and started working, and he was one of them.
“He doesn’t mind working. As a matter of fact, he likes to stay busy. When he runs out of something (to do), he comes looking for something.”
Kell is on the Skills USA team through the technology center and has earned his Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour training certification. He is the son of April and Kevin Kell of Farmington.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School and is located at the high school.
Along with welding, the area technology center offers courses in animal science, biomedical technology, carpentry, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrical assistant, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing and web page design.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.