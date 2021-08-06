FANCY FARM
Fancy Farm is a town firmly planted in tradition, with generation after generation taking up the baton of their ancestors and handing it off to the next generation.
The St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic is the town’s most prominent tradition that stretches back more than 140 years, and many today are still working the event as their ancestors had done before them.
Two prominent faces in the picnic scene slowed down just long enough to reflect on their family ties to the Fancy Farm Picnic and where they are now.
Like many community members in the area, Eric Wilson’s family roots stretch back to the early days of the town itself. He has lived in the area his whole life and has been a member of the local Catholic church just as long.
“At the beginnings of the days of the community, I’m sure we were here,” he said, laughing.
As a member of the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic committee, Wilson’s family has long presided over the 5K run. This Friday will be the 41st time holding the 5K, as last year the event did not occur due to the pandemic.
“The Willett family has kind of chaired the 5K for over 30 years, so that’s just been a family tradition for a long, long time. My wife (Alina) and I have been taking care of the 5K for going on 15 years, I think,” Wilson said.
He described the event as a “run out, run back” marathon that begins at the post office on Ky. 339 in Fancy Farm. From there, runners run south for about a mile, then turn around and come back.
It ends next to Toon Small Engine, “which is a very helpful business.”
This year, everything, including registration, will be done online, even if the runners show up the day of the 5K before registering. Modern technology also sees runner times recorded automatically, which was not so easy and fast when Wilson was 10 years old.
He recalled, in some of his earliest memories helping with the 5K, riding in the back of a pickup truck with four others. The truck would drive ahead of the runners, and drop each one of them off at certain intervals along the route. With stop watches in hand, they would shout out the times to the runners as they passed by.
His family also had hands in helping with bingo and the kitchen in the Knights of the Columbus building, which is now owned by the church.
“Just starting you off early with the volunteering and helping make the picnic a success,” he said.
If participants have not registered by the day of the 5K, they can still do so beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The 5K itself will begin soon after at 7 p.m.
Helen Elder did a little reminiscing herself. Her mother, Mary Ruth Elder, had waited on hungry visitors in that same dining hall for over 40 years, and that she “always had her family involved in serving others in the dining room.”
Additionally, Helen’s father, Donald Elder, sold meal tickets to the line of people waiting to get in, as he had done for “many, many years.” When he became unable to continue, her brother, Bart Elder, took over until he passed away. Now, her nephew and niece, Corey and Faith Elder, respectively, sell the tickets.
To this day, Helen’s family, her brothers and grandkids included, continues the work of her mother and father. In the dining room, they bring customers their food and drinks, and clean the tables and chairs for the next guests.
“It’s a hospitality to come and eat, you know, as far as food that is prepared, just good ole home cooking,” Elder said.
Elder is currently the co-chair of the dining area.
Both Wilson and Elder are eagerly anticipating a return to form this year, as last year the pandemic ensured there would be no 5K or dining room at the Fancy Farm Picnic.
“Hopefully there’s no more mask mandates as long as everything stays the way it is,” Elder said. “We have the political speakers are coming back, we have the truck that we’re raffling off and the dining room is to be open.”
The dining room will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
