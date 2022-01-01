'Keep it simple' when it comes to New Year's resolutions

There are many traditions associated with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day — attending parties, champagne toasts, watching the ball drop, midnight kisses, “Auld Lang Syne,” fireworks displays, and eating black-eyed peas.
One of the oldest traditions is making a New Year’s resolution, as historians report that similar practices for a new year date back to ancient civilizations.
With each year, many people may resolve to lose weight, exercise more, drink more water, quit smoking, change jobs, read more, or reach another goal for “more” personal growth, but they don’t always stick to them long.
What’s a good way to follow through for 2022?
The Sun reached out to Paducah gym owners and mental health professionals for tips on doing just that, and it featured three key pieces of advice: be realistic, keep it simple and find an accountability partner to help you stay on target, if that’s possible.
“I think one thing that’s easy for people to get healthier in the new year is just making sure they’re consuming enough water, so that can be done by simply like bringing a water bottle with you to places,” said Nicole Griffin, owner of Tenacity Training. “Make it accessible.”
She encourages taking things one day at a time, and setting realistic goals, breaking them down as small as possible. So, if someone’s goal is running a marathon, maybe they can start that off by running three times a week.
Griffin also noted that making a plan can help.
“Personally, for me, if I don’t have a plan of what I’m going to do that day, I never end up working out,” she said. “Just have a plan before the day starts — like what your goal is.”
At Citizens Gym, owner Adam Moyers said the downtown business hopes to see a rise in memberships in January, but historically, that’s dependent on how bad the weather is. It has ranged from five to 30 new members, based on the ice and snow, he said.
“Keep the training (or) diet plan very simple in the beginning,” Moyers said, when it comes to following a new exercise regimen. “Most people overcomplicate things and burn out quickly. The best plan for you is the one you can consistently stick to.”
Overall, Dr. Laurie Ballew, a board certified psychiatrist of Holistic Psychiatry & Healthcare, suggests for people to keep their goals “simple and short.”
“It seems like there’s pretty much the same resolutions every year. One is to lose weight, wanting to get physically fit and exercise,” she said. “The other one’s to quit smoking, and sometimes people say to cut down on their drinking.”
As an example, she noted that people making New Year’s resolutions don’t usually say, “I’m going to take it one day at time, and eat healthy, and have healthy nutrition, and make meal plans and stick to the meal plan.”
“If they would do that, and maybe have a buddy or a partner that they do it with, it’s more successful — instead of making this great big goal, ‘I’m going to lose 50 pounds this year,’ ” she added. “That seems unachievable, and so when people try to achieve that and they think ... ‘I’ll start next week.’ ”
Emily Henderson, a clinical practitioner with Four Rivers Behavioral Health, echoed Ballew, and said she thinks a lot of the times when people fail a New Year’s resolution, it’s because the goals are “unrealistic or unobtainable.”
“They need to be specific and measurable and realistic, and it could also be helpful to write them down, to tell someone, to have an accountability partner, to create a rewards system,” she said.
She also described the importance of having someone to help.
“Some people get discouraged if they miss a day — ‘Well, I might as well just quit now. I’ve already messed up.’ Having that accountability partner would be someone to help you get through those days, where you’ve missed a day, you’re feeling bad, or a day where you’re thinking ‘You know, I just don’t really feel like doing this,’ ” Henderson said.
New Year’s resolutions may be a popular annual tradition, but not everyone makes one and people don’t have to do it, Ballew reminded.
“It’s not required for the new year, but if you do make a resolution, make something that is meaningful to you — not necessarily to others, but to you, and whatever the resolution is — keep it simple,” she said.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.