Kentucky Educators Association is bringing an event to Paducah this weekend meant to encourage children to find joy in reading.
This Saturday, KEA is hosting a “Candyland”-themed celebration of reading for preschool and elementary-aged children and their families. The event will be hosted at the J.O. Griffin Chapel and Learning Center at 823 North Ninth Street in Paducah, across the street from Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chiffon Winston, KEA junior ethnic minority director, said there would be free books and school supplies for the children, along with free food at the event.
“It’s a good event to encourage kids to read,” Winston said.
There will also be a coloring contest, arts and crafts activities, an inflatable and special guests that will be in attendance to read with the children.
Winston said the goal of Saturday’s event is to encourage students to take initiative and encourage them to read. While some technology has built-in read-aloud features, Winston said it is important for children to learn how to read on their own without the assistance of technology.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.