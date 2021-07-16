By SUN STAFF
The Kentucky Department for Public Health released new guidance Thursday on ways schools can help slow the spread of COVID-19 as the 2021-22 school year begins.
The document, “Guidance for K-12 School Operations for In-Person Learning,” says that schools are an essential part of community infrastructure and the return to in-person instruction for students is a priority.
The purpose of this document is to provide information on prevention strategies that help protect students, teachers and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools based on the updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines released July 9.
Many of the guidelines involve the same practices that have been encouraged almost from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, including what it calls “layered prevention.”
“Full implementation of all layers of protection is recommended when sustained incidence of COVID-19 in a community is high,” the guidance document reads. “If any of the prevention strategies are removed for a school based on local conditions, they should be removed one at a time and increases in COVID-19 cases should be closely monitored. Schools should communicate their strategies and changes in plans to the school community.”
The recommended layered prevention strategies include:
• Vaccination: “Promote and offer vaccination to help increase the proportion of students 12 or older, teachers, staff and family members who are vaccinated,” the document reads.
That promotion can come by encouraging vaccinations, providing onsite vaccinations or hosting clinics and providing information to families about vaccine safety and availability.
• Masks: “Recommend masks for unvaccinated persons while indoors in all classrooms and non-classroom settings,” the document reads. “Require masks on public transportation, including buses operated by public and private school systems.”
The guidance document adds that masks are generally not needed outdoors and that mask-wearing should be considered based on the presence of unvaccinated students, increasing COVID-19 transmission and awareness of low vaccination uptake within the community.
• Physical distancing: “Physical distancing of at least 3 feet is recommended between K-12 students in classrooms where not everyone is fully vaccinated,” the document reads. “Schools should reduce the number of students in each classroom, turn desks to face in the same direction, utilize assigned seating and remove nonessential furniture.”
The document adds that distancing of at least 6 feet is recommended between teachers and students and between unvaccinated teachers.
• Other factors to consider include screening testing, ventilation, hand-washing, contact tracing and cleaning. The document also recommends that nonessential visits from people who are not fully vaccinated should limited and that these prevention strategies should also apply to school sports.
The Kentucky Department of Education and Department of Public Health encourage school and district leaders to review the updated guidance documents and allow them to inform their decision making.
