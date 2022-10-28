On Oct. 18, the Kentucky Department of Education released its assessment and accountability results, using a new testing method called the Kentucky Summative Assessment, a group of tests developed by teachers to align with the Kentucky Academic Standards in each content area.
The report card included a rating system for each school and district as well as achievement scores. Each of this year’s scores and ratings is to be used as a baseline, a point of reference for future school years’ tests.
Many of the scores show the effect on education that the COVID-19 pandemic had since its start in March 2020. Students across Kentucky alternated from in-school learning to at-home learning to a hybrid schedule of some in-school days and at-home days.
Here is a look at those assessment scores for the McCracken County and Paducah school districts at each level, as well as the statewide average in those tests. Percentages given are for those who attained the levels of distinguished, proficient, apprentice and novice.
McCracken County elementary
• Reading: 25% distinguished, 33% proficient, 27% apprentice, 15% novice.
• Math: 16% distinguished, 38% proficient, 29% apprentice, 17% novice.
• Science: 12% distinguished, 28% proficient, 51% apprentice, 9% novice.
• Social studies: 19% distinguished, 27% proficient, 33% apprentice, 21% novice.
• Writing: 9% distinguished, 38% proficient, 41% apprentice, 13% novice.
• Reading: 22% distinguished, 36% proficient, 24% apprentice, 18% novice.
• Math: 12% distinguished, 34% proficient, 29% apprentice, 25% novice.
• Science: 2% distinguished, 23% proficient, 47% apprentice, 28% novice.
• Social studies: 18% distinguished, 28% proficient, 23% apprentice, 30% novice.
• Writing: 10% distinguished, 44% proficient, 30% apprentice, 17% novice.
• Reading: 17% distinguished, 33% proficient, 24% apprentice, 26% novice.
• Math: 11% distinguished, 33% proficient, 25% apprentice, 30% novice.
• Science: 1% distinguished, 13% proficient, 43% apprentice, 43% novice.
• Social studies: 14% distinguished, 26% proficient, 27% apprentice, 33% novice.
• Writing: 9% distinguished, 41% proficient, 34% apprentice, 16% novice.
• Reading: 21% distinguished, 28% proficient, 23% apprentice, 28% novice.
• Math: 9% distinguished, 26% proficient, 29% apprentice, 36% novice.
• Science: 6% distinguished, 25% proficient, 56% apprentice, 13% novice.
• Social studies: 14% distinguished, 19% proficient, 25% apprentice, 42% novice.
• Writing: 4% distinguished, 23% proficient, 53% apprentice, 20% novice.
• Reading: 17% distinguished, 26% proficient, 25% apprentice, 32% novice.
• Math: 8% distinguished, 23% proficient, 26% apprentice, 43% novice.
• Science: 2% distinguished, 17% proficient, 39% apprentice, 42% novice.
• Social studies: 12% distinguished, 22% proficient, 25% apprentice, 41% novice.
• Writing: 2% distinguished, 25% proficient, 48% apprentice, 25% novice.
• Reading: 15% distinguished, 22% proficient, 30% apprentice, 33% novice.
• Math: 10% distinguished, 23% proficient, 30% apprentice, 36% novice.
• Science: (girls only) 1% distinguished, 26% proficient, 33% apprentice, 41% novice.
• Social studies: 14% distinguished, 22% proficient, 27% apprentice, 37% novice.
• Writing: 8% distinguished, 40% proficient, 33% apprentice, 19% novice.
• Reading: 17% distinguished, 28% proficient, 27% apprentice, 28% novice.
• Math: 10% distinguished, 28% proficient, 30% apprentice, 32% novice.
• Science: 6% distinguished, 23% proficient, 55% apprentice, 16% novice.
• Social studies: 13% distinguished, 24% proficient, 29% apprentice, 34% novice.
• Writing: 7% distinguished, 30% proficient, 43% apprentice, 20% novice.
• Reading: 16% distinguished, 28% proficient, 26% apprentice, 31% novice.
• Math: 9% distinguished, 28% proficient, 28% apprentice, 35% novice.
• Science: 2% distinguished, 20% proficient, 42% apprentice, 36% novice.
• Social studies: 13% distinguished, 23% proficient, 27% apprentice, 37% novice.
• Writing: 5% distinguished, 33% proficient, 37% apprentice, 24% novice.
• Reading: 16% distinguished, 28% proficient, 25% apprentice, 32% novice.
• Math: 10% distinguished, 26% proficient, 30% apprentice, 34% novice.
• Science: 1% distinguished, 13% proficient, 41% apprentice, 45% novice.
• Social studies: 11% distinguished, 22% proficient, 27% apprentice, 39% novice.
• Writing: 5% distinguished, 33% proficient, 39% apprentice, 23% novice.
