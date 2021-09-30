The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data on Wednesday as required under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The data is not fully accurate, as several students did not take part in the assessments given in the spring of 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns. Those assessments were required by the U.S. Department of Education as a strategy to better understand how students who tested performed academically amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions.
The U.S. Department of Education gave states flexibilities during the administration of assessments, such as expanded testing windows and shortened assessments.
“We knew these results would not be what we wanted to see, but the previous two school years saw extreme challenges,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “We can use this information to address the gaps caused by COVID-19 disruptions and provide our students with the supports they need to be successful. This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are.”
Throughout Kentucky, no level of education — elementary, middle or high school — had 90% participation as a whole in the subjects of reading, math, science and writing on demand.
Elementary school students had an 88.9% participation in reading, math and science, while high school students had a 72.4% participation in writing on demand and a 73.3% participation in science.
Locally, 11th-grade writing had the highest scores, with McCracken County High School having 68.2% of its students score proficient or distinguished, while 57.1% of Paducah Tilghman High School students scored at those levels.
Here’s a look at the percentage of students in each district scored in proficient or distinguished in the subjects of math, reading, science and writing, by grade (Paducah Middle School seventh-graders did not participate in the assessments):
McCracken
County
• Math: 3rd grade: 41.6, 4th: 47.4, 5th: 53.2, 6th: 49.8, 7th: 35.0, 8th: 34.7, 10th: 28.9.
• Reading: 3rd grade: 44.8, 4th: 53.6, 5th: 57.7, 6th: 56.3, 7th: 48.3, 8th: 55.8, 10th: 43.3.
• Science: 4th grade: 34.8, 7th: 28.2, 11th: 26.4.
• Writing: 5th grade: 31.0, 8th: 68.4, 11th: 68.2.
Paducah
• Math: 3rd grade: 27.6, 4th: 23.1, 5th: 19.8, 6th: 25.4, 8th: 16.6, 10th: 23.2.
• Reading: 3rd grade: 29.7, 4th: 32.4, 5th: 41.0, 6th: 38.6, 8th: 36.2, 10th: 40.4.
• Science: 4th grade: 21.3, 11th: 25.0.
• Writing: 5th grade: 35.7, 8th: 42.6, 11th: 57.1.
Statewide, 31.4% of elementary school students earned proficient or distinguished ratings in math, 39.5% in reading, 25.1% in science and 39.8% in writing on demand.
For middle school students in Kentucky, 27.8% earned proficient or distinguished ratings in math, 44% in reading, 20.9% in science and 50.9% in writing on demand.
Among high school students across the state, 30.3% earned proficient or distinguished ratings in math, 37.9% in reading, 26.5% in science and 57.2% in writing on demand.
More information about school performances statewide can be found at kyschoolreportcard.com.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.