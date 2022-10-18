KDE releases new assessments for schools, districts

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass speaks to the media Monday following the embargoed release of information relating to the Kentucky Report Card, which uses a new assessment testing system called the Kentucky Summative Assessment, which replaces the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress, or K-PREP, assessments.

 KDE via Zoom

The Kentucky Department of Education released its assessment and accountability results today in its Report Card using a new testing method called the Kentucky Summative Assessment or KSA.

The KSA is a group of tests formerly called K-PREP, or the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress. The tests were developed by Kentucky teachers and align with the Kentucky Academic Standards in each content area.

