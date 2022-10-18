KDE releases new assessments for schools, districts

The Kentucky Department of Education released its assessment and accountability results today in its Report Card using a new testing method called the Kentucky Summative Assessment or KSA.
The KSA is a group of tests formerly called K-PREP, or the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress. The tests were developed by Kentucky teachers and align with the Kentucky Academic Standards in each content area.
The assessments were administered in Kentucky schools last spring and will be administered in the spring in following years.
Kentucky Education Commission Jason Glass addressed the media about the new assessments through a Zoom conference.
“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our students and our schools as we continue to recover from an interrupted length of time that occurred over the previous two years,” he said.
“These assessments will serve as a new baseline from which we will move forward as we look to bring an innovative order and opportunities for all Kentucky students.”
These first ratings given to schools and districts by the KSA are a benchmark or standard for comparing the next round of test results to be taken in spring 2023 and released next fall.
The report card features a new color-coded accountability system that replaces the previously used five-star system. Those colors represent well above average (blue), above average (green), average (yellow), below average (orange) and well below average (red).
Each school was assigned a rating of one of five colors based on the overall score of combined school-level measures and indicators of state assessment results in reading and math; state assessment results in science, social studies and writing; quality of school climate and safety; English learner progress; postsecondary readiness; and graduation rate using the weights approved by the Kentucky Board of Education.
The McCracken County School District fared well, with its elementary schools given a green rating (above average), middle schools given a green rating and high schools given a yellow (average) rating.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said McCracken County High School itself was given a green rating, but the high school scores include all high school students, including those in alternative school.
In that district, Concord Elementary received a blue rating — the highest on the color-coded rating — as did Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary and Lone Oak Elementary.
“We are incredibly proud of all of our students’ performance on the 2022 Kentucky Summative Assessment,” said Melanie Jarvis, the McCracken County director of secondary education. “Within the overall scores, there are many bright spots indicating growth and progress within groups of students as they move through our system.
“At the elementary and middle levels, in all tested content areas, our students overall performed at the high level, while at the high school level we saw significant growth in our 2022 graduates earning postsecondary readiness. All of this data is helpful in our continued efforts to better prepare our students for their next steps as McCracken County graduates.”
In the Paducah Independent School District, elementary schools got a yellow rating, while its middle schools got an orange and the high schools got a yellow.
Paducah Assistant Superintendent Will Black said the amount of change between this year’s KSA results and next year’s will also factor into a district’s or school’s accountability rating.
“This year is the baseline,” he said. “They call that ‘status.’ That is the current year’s scores on the tests taken in the 2021-22 school year. The next year, it will be slightly different because it will be two big indicators: the current year’s score plus the growth score, which they call ‘change.’ ”
Under the Every Student Succeeds Act and Senate Bill 158 of 2020, Kentucky schools are held accountable for student assessment results in all core subjects (reading, mathematics, science, social studies and writing), improving the English language proficiency of English learners, the quality of school climate and safety and postsecondary readiness and graduation rate at high schools.
This year, Kentucky administered new assessments, started a new accountability system and is introducing a new School Report Card dashboard. That means that this year’s assessment and accountability report cannot be compared with previous years. In essence, this year’s scores — being the first in the new system — will be what later years’ scores will be compared to.
