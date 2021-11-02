Kentucky Performing Arts has announced that the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts, the statewide arts education program for high school students, recently received supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education that will allow the program to double in size.
During the next three summers (2022, 2023 and 2024), GSA will welcome about 500 students each summer to participate in the arts immersion program, studying a range of artistic disciplines.
In recent years, the class has served about 250 students each summer. The University of Kentucky in Lexington is the current program campus.
GSA was approved for a $2.85 million grant from the American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Summer Enrichment funds to be awarded over a three-year period.
Federal ESSER funding was provided to state education agencies as part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act).
The ESSER grant covers 43% of the expanded GSA program, with an additional 32% — or $2.12 million — financed by private sources, and the remaining from the state of Kentucky.
“This is a transformational moment for GSA, but also for the entire state,” said Nick Covault, the program’s executive director. “This increased investment not only means more of Kentucky’s creative youth will be empowered, validated and affirmed as artists, it also means the commonwealth will benefit even more from the powerful skillset of our next generation of creative leaders: artist-citizens who bring innovation, connection, joy and healing to various sectors of our communities.”
Kentucky Performing Arts and program administrators are working to secure additional funding, including fundraising, to allow for the program to accommodate 500 students after the three-year grant term ends.
The three-week, arts-immersive program for rising high school juniors and seniors across the state has gathered hundreds of students for 35 years on a Kentucky college campus to learn, collaborate and study various art forms. Students, educators and administrators have often noted the peer support learning element of the program, with attendees connecting with like-minded peers and often leaving with new lifelong friends.
The tuition-free, three-week program will take place in June and July. Student artists from all regions of the state are immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures.
Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: architecture and design, creative writing, dance, drama, film and photography, instrumental music, musical theater, visual art and vocal music.
Applications for the GSA 2022 class will open on Wednesday, with virtual recruitment presentations and other important application prep materials made available in October.
