The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is accepting new concept proposals for the specialty crop block grant program due to new COVID-19 funding provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The specialty crop program is intended to help make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in both domestic and foreign markets,” Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. “Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow. With additional funding, we look forward to another round of creative proposals.”
The Specialty Crop Block Grant program is a federal grant program aimed at supporting specialty crops in agriculture. Applicants must describe how the projects will potentially affect and produce measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public.
Quasi government entities, like universities, and 501©(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. All projects are subject to the availability of funds. The new funding may allow for costs associated with COVID-19 to be eligible for funding as part of a submitted proposal. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will not award grant funds for projects that solely benefit a particular commercial product or provide profit to a single organization, institution or individual.
Preliminary proposals must be submitted by email to brandiel.craft@ky.gov no later than 3:30 p.m. CST June 18. Qualifying applicants will be notified and invited to complete a full grant application.
Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticultural products, nursery crops (including floriculture) and honey. For a comprehensive list, interested parties may visit www.ams.usda.gov.
KDA receives grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) for the specialty crop grant program and conducts an annual competitive application process to award grant funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.