VERSAILLES — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Monday that it’s expecting to welcome 78,245 students, an increase of 5.8% over last year, for the fall semester.

As the largest postsecondary education institution in the state, KCTCS’ 16 colleges account for over 44% of the state’s public higher education undergraduate enrollment. The news release said that, in addition, by the end of the 2023-24 academic year, approximately 105,000 students will enroll in either an associate program designed to transfer to a four-year university or in one of the 106 technical programs offered.

