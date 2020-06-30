Jay Box, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College system, attended a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House on Friday.
He is a member of the board and participates in numerous national and state organizations that are involved in reopening college campuses and businesses.
The central part of Friday’s meeting was to introduce the AWPAB’s report Leading Practices in Modernizing Candidate Recruitment, Hiring and Training to the National Council for the American Worker. Box made a brief presentation on KCTCS’ partnerships with groups like the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce that help match training to employers’ needs.
“Getting people trained and ready for the workforce is job No. 1 for KCTCS and community colleges all across the nation,” Box said. “We have been working with a variety of groups and employers to make sure we are training and educating people for the right careers in their communities.”
KCTCS has partnered with the Kentucky Chamber to offer “Restart Kentucky,” which calls on employers to post job openings on a Kentucky Chamber website, and KCTCS will provide training opportunities that match those job openings.
