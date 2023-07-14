LOUISVILLE — Kentucky Baptist pastors, church treasurers or stewardship advisors and missions champions are invited to be part of “Treasure: Growing Givers for Gospel Advancement” later this month.
Six KBC regional consultants and an experienced financial consultant will be part of the team that will be making stopovers from west to east on July 22, July 25 and July 27.
“Stewardship is an important part of disciple-making and the Great Commission says make disciples,” said Alan Witham, one of the consultants who will be speaking. “Part of making disciples and discipling people is to teach them what the scripture says about managing our God-given resources. It involves giving to the Lord, supporting missions and the work of the Lord through churches giving to missions through the Cooperative Program.”
At Treasure, church leaders will learn how to disciple givers, manage God-given resources and advance the gospel through Cooperative Program missions.
Witham said it was important to develop missions champions who understand how to defend giving to missions through the Cooperative Program. “When it comes budget time, you have people who say, ‘Why don’t we just cut this?’ How do you defend the need? The pastor, the treasurer and the missions champions all help the church stay on course in being good stewards of their giving and resources.”
CP giving allows churches the opportunity to give to missions globally and inside Kentucky.
There will be three breakout sessions led by the consultants and Don Spencer, a longtime financial planner and consultant of the KBC.
Witham said church finances should not be a taboo subject that pastors avoid, but they should speak openly about stewardship because that’s what Jesus did.
“A lot of times churches shy away from talking about money, yet Jesus preached and taught a lot on stewardship. First was the kingdom of God and second was issues related to stewardship. If we taught, in our churches, with the frequency that Jesus did, we’d preach and teach a lot more on it.
“We are advocating churches have a yearly assigned time where you preach messages and have Bible study lessons on stewardship.”
It is important to help people see that giving is a biblical teaching in how to manage what God has entrusted to us, Witham said. Discipled givers will do so to advance the gospel. That’s the motivation that believers need and then it becomes a joy to give, he said.
“We give and respond in gratitude to the Lord who gave His all to us as an act of worship. We also give to advance the gospel,” Witham said. “Rather than roll our eyes when asked to give, we should actively want to participate because we are joining God in seeing his gospel have impact in our community and to the end of the Earth. When we have that view, the biblical view, that causes us to look at it differently. ‘I get to participate in gospel advancement by giving to the Lord through the church.’’’
Witham said why and how churches give often comes down to not being taught well in that area. Resources will be given to help pastors remedy that as well.
“We will provide them with some preaching outlines and teaching lessons that are age graded for adults, youth, children and preschool. That way they can go back to their church and offer a series. Often, people don’t give because they don’t hear what the Bible has to say about it. They’ve not been discipled.”
Financial consultant Spencer will lead a session on common mistakes that churches and pastors make with finances and taxes.
The breakout sessions will provide valuable insight for pastors, treasurers and missions champions who want to grow givers that want to impact the world.
• How to Increase Giving in Your Church: Whether your church budget is in the red or you just want to grow your resource base to do more ministry, discover steps your church can take today to biblically encourage growth in giving.
• Planning a Stewardship Emphasis: People tend to give more when they see the vision behind the dollars. Learn how to encourage giving through coordinated Bible studies and sermon series that emphasize biblical reasons for generosity.
• The 10 Most Common Mistakes Made by Churches and Pastors: When mistakes are made with taxes and finances, it’s usually from lack of knowledge or carelessness. Add the multitude of tax rules unique to churches and ministers, and the margin for error only increases. Discover and help your church avoid the 10 biggest mistakes today.
KBC consultants participating include: Harold Best, Jeff Crabtree, Jason Lowe, Andy McDonald, Larry Purcell and Witham.
• July 22 (9 to 11 a.m., First Baptist Church in Mt. Washington).
• July 25 (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., FBC Murray)
• July 25 (6-8:30 p.m., FBC Leitchfield)
• July 27 (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Immanuel Baptist, Lexington)
• July 27 (6 to 8:30 p.m., Rose Hill Baptist, Ashland)
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
