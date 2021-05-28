Kayaks gifted through 'RiverLine' program

Mayor George Bray christened a new kayak fleet Thursday at the downtown Paducah riverfront, where city, county and River Discovery Center leaders gathered to “Meet the Fleet,” celebrating a Tennessee RiverLine initiative.
“This is a really great day,” he said.
“Anybody that likes kayaking or likes just the outdoors, this is an opportunity for people to discover our rivers. Which is probably, if not the largest asset we have, it’s certainly one of the largest assets that Paducah has — both the Ohio and the Tennessee River.”
Twelve colorful kayaks were provided by the University of Tennessee, as part of an effort to implement the Tennessee RiverLine vision, officials said. The River Discovery Center, which is involved in the Tennessee RiverLine Partnership, will be the steward of the kayaks, and it’s working with the local Tennessee RiverTowns team to organize paddling events.
The free events are set for June 5, July 10, Aug. 7 and Sept. 18.
Julie Harris, executive director of the River Discovery Center, said the local leadership team will work to “meet the benchmarks” required to get an official designation of being a Tennessee RiverLine RiverTown.
“The Tennessee RiverLine is a vision for a continuous system of hiking, biking and on water experiences along the 652-mile reach of the Tennessee River, from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Paducah,” Harris said.
“The system will serve as a catalyst for economic, social and environmental impact in the four states and dozens of cities and towns along the Tennessee River, as well as more than 4.5 million residents who call the Tennessee River Valley home.”
Paducah-McCracken County became a Tennessee RiverLine pilot community in August 2019. It was later selected, along with Calvert City and 12 other communities, for the inaugural cohort of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program. Officials celebrated the two communities’ selection in October.
According to tnriverline.org, the RiverTowns program is a three-stage initiative that fosters collaboration among communities around the Tennessee RiverLine. In the third stage, communities will earn the official designation of a Tennessee RiverTown, as part of the Tennessee RiverLine.
“From the beginning, at the development of the project, one of the main goals was to help people be more engaged with the river and recreation opportunities available ...,” Harris said.
“The 652-mile Tennessee River offers wonderful hiking and biking experiences and we are excited to now be able to have more on water experiences here in Paducah. We have strived to work to break down barriers to provide unprecedented access to exciting new river experiences.”
In the first year, Harris said kayak rentals won’t be offered, but it hopes to in the future. People can participate in the free paddle events by registering online through Eventbrite. They can bring personal kayaks and canoes to use. However, all participants must register and sign a waiver.
“... We have all the equipment and we’ll have a guide, and we’ll go different routes,” she told The Sun. “The first one’s going to be on June 5, next week, and they’ll start at the Clarks River put in and then go and end up here at the riverfront, which is about a 5-mile paddle.”
The fleet will be reserved for Aug. 7, in anticipation of an event with the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, Harris said. She indicated that McCracken County boat rescue will be available at events for safety precautions. The fleet will also be accessible to Calvert City for events.
McCracken County Commissioner Jeff Parker, as well as several Paducah city commissioners, staff members, and other community spectators were in attendance for the “Meet the Fleet” celebration at Wilson Stage.
“The River Discovery Center is a great, great thing,” Parker told The Sun. “I actually serve on the board there, but if you haven’t brought your kids or grandkids down, you’re missing out, because it is a hidden gem. It really is.”
Meanwhile, local architect Jeff Canter, who’s part of the local leadership team for the program, shared with attendees that he went to a recent launch event in Knoxville, where different people came out to experience the river.
“We had a group that came — and 20 or 30 people had never been in a kayak before, had never paddled, and to see the joy that brought them and see them experience that, that’s what we want here,” he said.
“This is a great program, a great event and we just look forward to the future with the RiverLine and what this means for our community.”
Visit tnriverline.org to learn more.
