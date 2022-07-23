Summer nights are not all that hushed with a legion of katydids out there rubbing their forewings together.
Earlier in the spring we had more frogs of varied sorts blabbering their mating calls. By now, however, the bulk of the night’s soundtrack is that of katydids, grasshopper-like insects that are heard far more than seen.
There are multiple species of katydids, but the predominant and most audible of these bugs in our part of the world is the common true katydid. That’s its official name, while the scientific label is Pterophylla camellifolia in terms of genus and species. But let’s just say katydid.
Our katydid is a two-inch insect that is a vivid light green in color. A striking characteristic is its wings, which are veined to look like leaves. These leafy green wings probably are a natural adaptation as a matter of camouflage, blending in with the foliage in the trees where these bugs hang out. This visual trick helps more of these katydids survive longer amid the birds, snakes, lizards and small mammals that prey on them.
If you’re tasty but look like just another leaf in the tree, you’ve got a better chance to avoid becoming somebody else’s lunch.
The katydid’s wings are impressive as a camouflage tool, and that seems to be their greatest function now. The fact is katydids can barely fly. Their wings are in part used for “vocalizations,” making a calculated noise, and largely for the camo show.
At one time in their evolutionary history the wings might have been about flight, but through the eons they have become more a tool for sound and show and less for locomotion. These days the bug just walks where it wants to go.
Another identifying characteristic of katydids are their ridiculously long hair-like antennae. You’ll notice short “feelers” on grasshoppers, but a katydid’s antennae tend to be two to three times longer than its entire body.
The katydid’s lifestyle is rather simplistic and brief. The insect hatches in the spring and grows into a full-sized bug over a few weeks. It feeds on the leaves that it resembles to sustain itself.
Over the course of summer, the katydid mates, and the females of the species subsequently lay eggs in the bark of the trees around which their lives revolve. As colder weather ensures in the autumn, the katydids all die. It is only the eggs, stashed in cracks and crevices in the bark, which survive the coming winter. They endure the freezing times and hatch in the coming spring to renew and sustain the species.
It is the summer-long mating cycle of katydids, at least the sound of it, that may catch our attention if we have the least bit of awareness. Both male and female katydids sing, so to speak, to attract and get together with mates. (Not to breach politics, but apparently there are only two genders of katydids, and they understand perfectly how those coordinate to make baby katydids.)
Entomologists, our bug scholars, say that katydids make their calls by rubbing together their forewings. While I’ve seen quite a few katydids, I’ve never seen one while it was producing that ubiquitous summer night sound. Until someone can come up with a better explanation, we’ll have to take the experts’ word on this.
However it is produced, the katydid call is a mildly raspy sound, clearly audible at some distance but still delicate, that sounds in part like this insect’s name. People long ago decided that the call sounds like the opposing statements: “Katy did. Katy didn’t.”
At least the rhythm of the calling from a summer woodlot does sound like untold numbers of little voices repeating those phrases over and over.
It is more than a little monotonous, but those throngs of rubbing forewings, the countless calls overlapping each other, create sort a soft, fuzzy white noise that drapes over you in the night woods. It’s nature’s version of the noise of the fan that many people must have running in the bedroom.
Summer campers in the trees might want a fan to stay cool, but the katydids can provide that all-around background noise. You might as well embrace it because it is going to happen. It just does not get quiet out there overnight.
There is a bit of folklore lurking around from history that maintains the earliest katydid calling of the year comes only six weeks from the first chill of autumn. After recent absurd heat and humidity, I wish that were true, but I fear we’re not even close.
I noted some katydid calling back in late June, so six weeks from that is going to leave us still thick in the swelter of summer. Methinks the folklore originators were somewhat inaccurate in the span between first katydid calling and the cool-down. It is either that or katydids are initiating their wing-rubbing calls much earlier now than they did in times long passed.
And whatever Katy did or didn’t do seems irrelevant.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
