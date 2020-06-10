Paducah’s historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building is set for live auction June 25.
Chris Colson Auction & Realty plans to host an absolute auction on-site at the property, 1501 Broadway, starting at 10 a.m. Interested bidders who don’t want to attend in-person, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, can make arrangements to participate without being present.
However, auctioneer Colson pointed out there’s plenty of room at the property for social distancing.
“The governor’s mandated 6-foot social distancing, sanitary practices, that kind of thing, which we will implement and reiterate to the public,” he said. “But there’s so much room there. If you don’t want to be there, you can participate online or by proxy through registering in our office in advance.”
Colson addressed potential bidders too, saying that financial arrangements should be made in advance. Bidders are also encouraged to contact any and all local agencies about requirements pertaining to “future repairs, usage or razing” in advance of the sale.
“I look forward to all my auctions and this is a recognizable building in this community from the past 100 years, so, thrilled to be a part of it — absolutely,” he said.
The “once majestic” Katterjohn building sits on approximately 3.18 acres and contains approximately 29,315 square feet on the three main floors, according to Colson’s website. It has about 100 separate offices/rooms and a third floor penthouse, among other features.
Its history dates back to the late 1880s, when railroad magnate Collis P. Huntington established a hospital for railroad employees in a frame building.
The former Illinois Central Railroad hospital — later known as the Katterjohn building — burned in 1917, was rebuilt in the same area and then reopened in 1919. George Katterjohn bought the hospital in 1957 and it held offices and other spaces.
The last tenants left in the early 2000s.
“Due to the infamous ice storm of January 2009, the roof was damaged in some areas and water intrusion ensued inside,” Colson’s website states. “The structure, which is primarily constructed from concrete, brick and plaster, appears to be very solid. Utilities, flooring, paneling, windows and doors have all suffered damage and extensive renovations are needed.”
There are two secondary structures on the Katterjohn building’s property. They’re described as a residential home with a smoke stack, which housed staff members, and a warehouse.
Attorney Bobby Miller, a member of the private ownership group, Paducah Historical Properties, LLC, told The Sun they’re “hopeful” regarding the auction, noting there seems to be interest and people have contacted Colson. The ownership group hired Colson in May.
“We’re looking forward to somebody purchasing it and hopefully doing something good with it,” Miller said.
In past interviews with The Sun, Miller explained many groups or individuals have looked at the property over the years and tried to make it work economically. It’d require a significant amount of money to renovate, and demolition would also be costly. The ownership group bought it at auction for $253,500 in 2002.
Visit colsonsells.com for more information about the Katterjohn building, auction details, auction terms and a photo gallery with various exterior and interior shots.
