LA CENTER — Kathy Ryan, 68, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

She was a member of Oscar Baptist Church, and a certified medical assistant.

She is survived by a son, Patrick Ryan of Mayfield; three daughters, Tina Downing of Benton, Shannon Ryan of Paducah and Patty Robertson of La Center; three brothers, Stephen Skall, Andrew Scivally and Michael Scivally, all of Illinois; two sisters, Debbie Green of Tennessee and Ruth Anne Baker of Illinois; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Michael Ryan; a son, Michael Ryan; a daughter, Karen Hartnett; and a grandson. Her parents were Hoy Scivally and Dorothy Warner.

Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Rev. Ryan Baker officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.

Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrow

funeralchapel.

