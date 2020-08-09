BENTON — Kara Beth Adair Wilson, 38, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital.
She was a lifelong member of New Bethel Baptist Church. She was employed by the Kentucky Department of Transportation, where she served District 1 as a drainage engineer. She also was a member of the Johnathan Creek Water Board.
She is survived by her husband, Ryan Wilson of Fairdealing; three sons, Sebastian, Lincoln and Pierce; her parents, Benny and Glenda Adair; a brother, Scott Adair; a sister, Kristi Adair, all of Calvert City; her grandmother, Lorene Barnes of Benton; and two nieces, Ayla and Everly Adair.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sandy and Opal Adair and John Edd Barnes.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 W. Fifth St., in Benton with Mark Thweatt officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Kara Beth Adair Wilson Memorial Fund by calling CFSB.
