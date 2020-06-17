Kalleo Technologies has expanded its presence in Paducah, having recently relocated to the former TTECH building in the city’s downtown.
The move from 1127 Broadway, to its new home at 401 Kentucky Ave., allows the information technology company to add jobs and make use of the 17,000-square-foot facility that has been vacant since last October when TTECH consolidated its operation at its I-24 Logistics Park location.
Kalleo was founded in 2004 by Roger Truitt and his sons, Doug and John.
“One of our big goals in starting Kalleo here in west Kentucky was to facilitate rural employment,” said Doug Truitt, CEO. “Being able to grow this much and stay here and employ more people ... is right down that path.”
The company currently has about 65 employees, with the anticipation of adding up to 50 jobs in the near future.
TTECH operated a call center out of the downtown location for five years.
“The building is already pre-wired and set up for an IT company,” said Bruce Wilcox, president/CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development, which owns the building.
“Kalleo will be able to occupy the building with minimal re-configuration and keep the jobs in our community. They’re a perfect fit.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Wilcox said. “It’s a very fair lease rate, and it also helps GPED put a non-utilized asset to work.”
According to John Truitt, president, the company’s expansion plans are not limited to the size of its new home.
“Our plans, definitely would involve outgrowing this building,” he said. “I don’t know what the timeline of that is going to be exactly. I don’t imagine we’d move out of this building. We’d probably just open another space.”
Kalleo provides network management solutions, cloud-based services and 24/7/365 outsourced network monitoring and help desk support to corporations.
The company services a wide range of clients, including health care, the river transportation industry, county-sized government and smaller, correctional facilities all over the country, and heavy industry.
According to Roger Truitt, chairman, Kalleo also has a strong relationship with West Kentucky Community and Technical College and Murray State University.
“Their programs are very important to us,” he said.
Kalleo officials were pleased with the help the company received from GPED and the city of Paducah.
“I will say we had a very good experience with the city and the new program to help businesses when they are relocating,” John Truitt said.
That program, Kick Start, allowed company officials to meet with representatives of all the relevant city departments at once instead of having to meet separately with each one.
Paducah and McCracken County officials praised Kalleo’s move.
“This is an exciting expansion for our community,” Mayor Brandi Harless said.
“Kalleo offers our citizens the opportunity for a career in technology. We hope they continue to grow and bring more modern economy jobs to Paducah.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said: “Kalleo is an outstanding partner in providing the county government’s IT consulting, engineering and service. It could have located its base operation anywhere in the U.S. but chose here.
“We greatly value their dedication and valuable contribution.”
