Kale is simply a cabbage that has not formed a tight head. It is much more than that. It is considered a cooking green and a wonderful ornamental that will provide color throughout most of the winter.
As the TV ads say, ‘and there is more’. The vegetable is low in calories, nutrient rich, and packed with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins A. B6, C and K.
Even if you don’t like kale, it is worth growing as an ornamental for its beautiful colors that include a wide range of greens, purples, white, variegated and purple veins for high contrast. And, for its dramatic ferny, curly, puckered, and even broad spade-like foliage on plants dwarf to 3’ wide. A light frost will sweeten the taste and if given overhead and wind protection it will survive a mild winter.
It requires full sun, and slightly acidic, well-drained but evenly moist soil. A constant water source is needed to keep leaves sweet and crisp. A quick grower it reaches maturity in two months and can be harvested all summer.
Similar in appearance to chard, kale has a stronger, more earthy flavor with thick stems that have to be cut off. Chard is milder and stems tenderize in cooking.
Thomas Jefferson is known to have grown the Italian native ‘Lacinato’, nicknamed dinosaur kale for its reptile-like foliage that is hardy enough to withstand snow.
Despite its 3’ height, ‘Redbor’ is planted as an ornamental and vegetable for it mild crisp flavor and texture.
‘Red Russian’’s purple-veined foliage of blue-green to purple-red color increases with cold, its flavor becomes sweeter, and is more tender than common kale found in groceries.
Garden – Clean up the garden. Cut spent magic lily stems to the ground or tuck foliage under other plants. Gently tug dried daylily foliage and stems to remove or cut to the ground. Prune
Next weekend plant bright fall flowers and Swamp milkweed(Asclepias incarnata) and Butterflyweed (A. tuberosa) that are Monarchs’ only larval food. The Monarch remains on the International Endangered list.
Lawn – Andy Rideout, UK Horticulture Agent, recommends being careful when fertilizing the lawn. As grasses are slowing their growth they need less nitrogen, which can easily burn fescue and bluegrass. Continue to mow, as long as grass is growing.
Trees and shrubs – Plant new trees and shrubs as soon as possible rather than waiting for cooler temperatures. Pre-dig and water the hole the day before and note how long it takes the water to drain. Once planted, water and check on moisture weekly. Place a 5-gallon bucket (holes punched in the bottom) next to the plant to gradually water.
For a spectacular tree, plant three crape myrtles (different color but same mature size) so that their roots touch, tie the trunks together and in 2-3 years you will have a stunning specimen. Prune crapes as soon as flowers fade.
Vegetables – Turn the compost. Plant root crops through Wednesday. Order strawberries. To planted now, they will establish roots over the winter and produce fruit the next year. ‘Albion’ and ‘Ft. Laramie’ Everbearing and ‘Thoneoye’ and ‘Sparkle Supreme’ are Junebearing from Gurney’s Seeds. Remove fruit tree wind-fall fruit to help control grubs and reduce the invitation to wildlife. Rake dead leaves from around fruit trees. The following mature within 61 days of the average of our first frost date. – beets (mature in 52-58 days), carrot(Napoli Hybrid – 58 days), lettuce(45 days), radish (21-35 days, and spinach(42 days). Soak beet seed in lukewarm water 24 hours before planting.
August 24 – “Plant Selections for Hosts,” From the Woods, UK Forestry, 10 a.m. (central time). For more information go to: www.from thewoodstoday.com.
August 25 – “Native Plants for Pollinators," Lyon Co. Extension, program held at the Senior Citizen’s Center, Eddyville, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call 270-388-2341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.