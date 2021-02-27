The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s March Power in Partnership virtual breakfast will feature Matthew Tackett, president/CEO of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development, as the featured speaker.
The virtual broadcast is set for 7:30 a.m. on March 4. Participants can register for the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The breakfast will also be carried live via the chamber’s and WPSD’s Facebook pages and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6.
Tackett is a native of Prestonsburg. He was appointed in October 2017, and is leading KAED through an administrative and programmatic re-imagination as the association creates a collaborative and strategic platform designed to enhance professional capacity and accelerate economic development in the commonwealth.
Prior to KAED, Tackett served as executive director of the Kentucky Gas Association, creating a membership service portfolio which included legislative affairs, workforce development initiatives and legal services. He has served in federal grant programs, the office of the governor of Kentucky and is the owner of a consulting firm which has focused on economic advocacy and governmental affairs.
He holds a master’s degree in public administration.
In addition to the speaker, Rhiannon Jenkins, co-chair of the Paducah Young Professionals, will share information about the PYP program.
