K9 aids in capture of Keeton escapee

A K-9 officer with the Paducah Police Department proved crucial to capturing an escapee from Keeton Correctional Institute Monday.
Authorities were informed that Angel Medina had walked away from the Seventh Street facility around 2:30 p.m. Paducah Police officers along with McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter around the area.
A witness told officers the escapee had gone into the wooded area on Caldwell Street, according to a news release from police. Working off of this tip, a pair of officers searched there. They saw a man walking through the woods but lost him.
Officer A.J. Parrish and his K9 partner, Don, were then called to the scene to track Medina.
Don found and subdued Medina inside the underpinning of an abandoned mobile home in the 1100 block of South Eighth Street. He then surrendered to the authorities and was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police, who have jurisdiction over the Keeton halfway house.
