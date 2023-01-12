MAYFIELD — Two groups of university students and some local high school students are working this week on reshaping a neighborhood in central Mayfield that was torn apart by a tornado on Dec. 10, 2021.
Teams from Murray State University and Kansas State University, as well as Kevin Hutchens’ carpentry class at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center,
are working to renovate and rebuild houses damaged by the tornado.
The project is overseen by the Mayfield-Graves Fuller Center for Housing. The Fuller Center for Housing is a national faith-based organization that promotes collaborative and innovative partnerships to provide adequate shelter worldwide.
Dave Wright is the board chairman of the local organization. He said the Mayfield-Graves Fuller Center for Housing bought the houses in a neighborhood on South 15th Street to rebuild or renovate them for use.
“We own six properties here now,” he said. “We’ve got six acres at the north end of town that we’ll get to eventually to build houses for people.
“We’re restoring these (on 15th Street). Obviously, the tornado took the houses off the top and left the foundation, so you might say we’re rebuilding them.”
Two of the houses near the street’s cul-de-sac were not damaged as much and are being renovated by the workers.
“We hope to be here for a long time,” Wright said. “We’re not going to be here just two years; it’s kind of like Habitat for Humanity. We hope to have an organization here for a long, long time because there’s always going to be a need for people to have housing.
“Our business model is not to give (the houses) away. … We actually sell them, and (the buyer) becomes the homeowner. We don’t rent them, either.”
Kevin Perry is an associate professor at Murray State in construction management and architectural design in the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology. He brought some students to the South 15th Street neighborhood this week to help rebuild and renovate houses there.
“We have some cohorts from Kansas State University who are working on another house,” he said. “They told us they were coming into town and asked if we wanted to help them out with this build. We said we didn’t even know this was going on in our own backyard, so we came over and decided to help out.
“We took them to Murray (Monday) night and wound up fellowshipping with another university and helping out where we can.”
The MSU students helping with the project are construction management majors. School is back in session next week, so they are using their vacation time to help others.
Shannon Casebeer is an associate professor in the G.E. Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University.
“We have a construction science and management program at Kansas State University as well an architectural and engineering program,” he said. “Our department houses both of those curriculums, so we have a mix of construction management students and a mix of architectural engineering students.
“We do an annual trip every year over winter break. We call it ‘the alternative break trip,’ and we travel somewhere in the United States to volunteer our time to try to help out. This year, we are working with the Fuller Center for Housing, and we’re here to spend a week trying to get as much done as we can with the time that we have.”
This is the 15th alternative break trip for the university. Last year, the group went to Hammond, Louisiana, to work for the local Fuller Center for Housing organization, repairing homes damaged by Hurricane Ida. The year before that, the group took its break in Idabel, Oklahoma, working on a church in that city.
“It’s a good experience for the students to come and have some fun, have a working vacation, and they get to strap on the tool belts,” Casebeer said. “They get a lot of theory, a lot of management and design stuff in their coursework. This is an opportunity to get some hands-on experience, work the tools and have fun.”
On Monday, the KSU group did some demolition, and on Tuesday, it worked on soffits and siding for a home on South 15th Street.
“My understanding is this home was not leveled. It stayed intact, but it did suffer a lot of damage,” Casebeer said. “The walls were existing, the windows are new, and we’re going to put some new siding on it.”
