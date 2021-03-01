Some may have missed the letter from our publisher announcing our expanded weekend edition along with changes in our print and PDF operations. The Sun will no longer have the PDF version of the newspaper Monday – we will have the printed version Tuesdays – Saturdays.
-- John Mangalonzo
Editor, The Paducah Sun
