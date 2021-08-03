A Muhlenberg County man who communicated with undercover Paducah Police detectives he believed to be a 13-year-old girl he wanted to have sex with will spend time in a federal penitentiary.
A jury in the U.S. District Court of Western Kentucky in Paducah on Friday found Dustin R. Stone guilty of attempted enticement and commission of a felony involving a minor by a person required to register as a sex offender.
Stone, 29, remains in the McCracken County Jail awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled on Dec. 9. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison, according to court papers.
Paducah Police arrested Stone on Dec. 3, 2018. Prosecutors said the man believed he was texting, calling and sharing photos with a 13-year-old girl named “Cyndi,” and had traveled to Paducah the day he was arrested with the intent of having sex with the minor.
According to court documents, because the first charge was based on attempt, prosecutors only needed to prove to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Stone believed the victim was younger than 16 years old, the age of consent in Kentucky — prosecutors did not have to prove the offense involved an actual underage victim.
For the attempted enticement charge, prosecutors also had to prove to the jury Stone attempted to “knowingly persuade, induce or entice an individual under the age of 16 to engage in unlawful sexual activity” and the defendant took a substantial step, beyond just preparation, toward attempting to knowingly entice a person under the age of 16 to engage in unlawful sexual activity, and that the defendant used a means or facility of interstate commerce, which can include the internet or a telephone, to do so.
“I’m thankful for and appreciative of the hard work of the Paducah Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit for ensuring this predator is off the streets of Paducah and other communities,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said in a release from the U.S. Attorney Western District of Kentucky Office.
Stone is on the state’s sex offender registry, having previously been convicted in 2014 of attempted use of electronic means to induce a minor in a sex offense.
