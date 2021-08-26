A Paducah man will face prison time after a jury found him guilty of killing his ex-wife.
Anthony Stalcup, 66, was found guilty of murder following a two-day trial in following McCracken County Circuit Court Tuesday.
He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 17. The jury recommended Stalcup serve 35 years in prison.
Prosecutors accused Stalcup of shooting his ex-wife, Judy Stalcup, who died from a gunshot wound at a local hospital on July 10, 2019. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stalcup that same day. In an affidavit included with Stalcup’s arrest warrant, deputies who responded to the scene said they found Anthony Stalcup on the couch using his phone while his wife was in a recliner and had a gunshot wound in her armpit area.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office in 2019, Stalcup gave multiple versions of events in an interview with authorities, but the sheriff’s office said Stalcup told the detectives he pulled the trigger.
In March 2020, sheriff’s Deputy Chief Ryan Norman, who was a detective at the time of the investigation, testified at a suppression hearing that Stalcup first told him his wife had shot herself, according to a report from The Sun. Norman then testified that Stalcup told him that he asked his wife to get a beer, and that she was not happy with the request.
Detectives said he later changed his story and admitted he pulled the trigger “with no regard for where the round landed.” Evidence at the crime scene contradicted this statement, authorities said.
According to a data report from the sheriff’s office, Stalcup’s case was the only murder case the department investigated and cleared in 2019.
Norman told The Sun the department was thankful to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
“They did a superb job of prosecuting Mr. Stalcup,” Norman said.
Norman added the sheriff’s office was thankful to the jury and said it is a tough job to be taken away from their families and careers to listen to the evidence.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Guthrie Allen and Chuck Walter prosecuted the case.
