A Paducah man accused of killing his girlfriend and their unborn child in 2018 was convicted Thursday in McCracken County Circuit Court.
A jury found 23-year-old Epionn Lee-McCampbell guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the March 2018 death of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale. The jury also found Lee-McCampbell guilty of fourth-degree fetal homicide in the death of their unborn child.
In 2018, police found Ragsdale unresponsive in Lee-McCampbell's home on North 24th Street. She was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, but she died at the hospital.
An autopsy by the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office found she died of asphyxiation consistent with suffocation. Police have said Lee-McCampbell told them he and Ragsdale were "wrestling" when she passed out.
The jury recommended a 25-year prison sentence for Lee-McCampbell, said prosecutor Jamie Mills with the McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Because first-degree manslaughter is a violent offense, Lee-McCampbell will have to serve 85% of whatever sentence is handed down.
He will be held in the McCracken County Jail until he is sentenced on July 8.
