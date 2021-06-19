Today — June 19 — is officially a federal holiday in the United States, after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on Thursday. It’s a historic moment welcomed by the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch.
“To me, it was a true victory and it was like a dream come true, in a way of speaking,” Local NAACP President J.W. Cleary told The Sun.
“When you think about the Fourth of July, by knowing history the way I learned history over the years, to me, the Fourth of July was not even complete in reality, because many of the Black folks — it didn’t mean as much to them, as it did white Americans. I just felt like it makes the Fourth of July more complete now.”
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.
“I guess, 150 years ago, 1863 was the first time the Emancipation Proclamation was done, but it took two years to get to Texas, down in Galveston bay,” Donald Overstreet, a founder of the Paducah Diversity Advisory Board, told The Sun.
“It took like 2,000 Union troops to enforce an executive decree ... and freed the slaves in Texas. It’s pretty profound, but the worst part about it, they were free two years before they ever got the message.”
Dorothea Davis, another founder of the Paducah Diversity Advisory Board, described the Juneteenth holiday as being her Fourth of July.
“I don’t celebrate the Fourth of July because I celebrate Juneteenth,” she told The Sun. “It’s when my people here got the word — in Texas, of course, that we were free, and then that’s why we celebrate August 8th, because we got the word on August 8th (in the local area) that we were free.”
Under Kentucky Revised Statutes, June 19 is currently observed in the state as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which took effect in June 2005. Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, has prefiled legislation to officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. Bill Request 203 will be considered when the General Assembly reconvenes in January, according to a news release.
Juneteenth marks the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in the 1980s to honor the late civil rights leader.
“It has long been celebrated as an unofficial independence day for African Americans,” Cleary said, in a NAACP statement released Friday. “Now, the rest of the country can commemorate and celebrate this milestone too. Celebrating Juneteenth nationally has long been a goal of the NAACP.”
He also said there is still work to be done.
“Right now, many states are passing restrictive voting laws, limiting the access of voting to millions of disenfranchised citizens,” Cleary added. “Widening gaps in equity, and the recent violence in Paducah, continue to be grave concerns to us all. The federal recognition of Juneteenth is but one step in the long journey toward equality.”
Like Davis, Cleary pointed out that emancipation is locally celebrated and recognized with annual Eighth of August festivities, and it has been for many, many years. This year’s celebration in Paducah is set for Aug. 4-8.
“Mayfield has been doing something pertaining to Juneteenth ..., but Paducah never really focused much on it because of Eighth of August festivities,” Cleary told The Sun. “I’m going to still support the Eighth of August festivities ... but I’m also going to put a little focus on Juneteenth.”
Cleary applauds local businesses, such as Paducah Bank, that have “already set in motion” a way to celebrate. Earlier this week, the bank announced it will be closed at all locations today, in celebration of Juneteenth.
The Sun also reached out Friday to Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, in regard to local government plans for Juneteenth.
“It’s under discussion, but nothing has been finalized,” Bray said. “I think we’re still talking about it. ... I sense that we’ll do something, but it’s a little early to talk about it just yet today.”
Bray noted the city is in the midst of city manager interviews, but he reiterated that it will “definitely be talking about it.” As for the county, Clymer said it didn’t anticipate the need to prepare and make plans to discuss the new federal holiday, but he thinks the county will do that next week.
