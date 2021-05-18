Paducah Power System will hold a public hearing June 14 on its proposed new rate schedule for both residential and non-residential customers.
Last week, the PPS board held its eighth workshop (beginning last August) on various topics related to rate design, conducted by Doug Handley, the utility’s director of finance, power supply and rates.
The board will either approve the proposed rates following the hearing, or call a special meeting to vote on any changes that may have been decided on following public input. The approved rates would go into effect July 1.
The proposed rate schedule includes increases in each rate class whether it be in the customer charge (that every customer pays), energy charge (per kilowatt hour), or both.
The process for designing rates has included looking at the cost of service by rate component and looking at cost trends to help the utility decide what to put in base rates for power costs, and design rates that conform to industry practice for rate design, according to Handley.
“There hasn’t been an allocated cost of service study done in seven years or more. And, the rate adjustments that we’re coming up with now are somewhat surprisingly benign,” he said.
“I would say that the rate adjustments that were implemented in the past pretty fairly aligned the rates between classes in that all we’re having to do now is increase the overall revenues to meet the requirements to run the utility and not doing any drastic shifting between classes.”
Board members have expressed general support for the review process.
Chairman Hardy Roberts called the months-long review “the most transparent and deeply thought out” process he has seen in his tenure on the board.
Dave Carroll, PPS general manager, said he, too was pleased with the process, and “it puts us in a position to be strong financially going forward.”
In the proposed residential rates, the customer charge goes from $14.75 per month to $16.50, and the energy charge from 11.153 cents per kilowatt hour to 14.478 cents per kwh.
Monthly residential bills are projected to increase about 3.4% depending on usage.
In the proposed general service-nondemand rates (small retail shops for example), the customer charge would go from $22 per month to $33, and the energy charge would go from 12.217 cents per kwh to 14.947 cents. The average monthly bill in this category would increase approximately 1.8%.
In the proposed general service-small demand rates (larger retail business), the customer charge would go from $115 per month to $160, the energy charge would go from 11.938 cents for the first 15 megawatt hours to to 14.100 cents, and from 7.495 cents (over 15 MWH) to 11.229 cents. The demand charge (over 50 kw) would go from $16.49 to $17.25.
In the proposed general service-large demand rates, the customer charge would remain at $275, and the energy charge would go from 6.736 cents to 9.972 cents. The demand charge (first MW) would go from $15.25 to $16.50, and over 1 MW, would decrease, from $17.62 down to $16.50.
In the proposed industrial service rates, the customer charge would increase from $275 to $295, and energy charge would go from 5.257 cents to 8.672 cents. The demand charge would go from $18.38 down to $17.25.
In all rate classes, the power cost adjustment, which all customers pay, would go from 2.305 cents per kilowatt hour to 0.689 cents, and show as a credit. The PCA is reviewed quarterly.
